The Orville Previews Season 3 Musical Magic; Bortus Goes Powdered Wig

With only a little more than a month to go until Seth MacFarlane's The Orville returns to Hulu for its third season ("The Orville: New Horizons"), it's time to check in to see how production is going. Thankfully, we have series co-producer Tom Costantino stepping up once again, and joining him is none other than Peter Macon (Bortus). First up, Costantino shares a few images of Joel McNeely and a full orchestra hard at work adding their musical magic to the series, followed by a brief clip previewing their work as well as the moment from the season where it plays out. Following that, we have Macon sharing a Bortus selfie from his dressing room. Other than that, do you really need more of a reason to check it out than "Bortus in a powdered wig"? We didn't think so…

Here's a look at Costantino & Macon's posts, followed by some cool The Orville extras:

Speaking with Express.co.uk, Chad L Coleman had some interesting Klyden-related teases to offer viewers- including some rather intense moments between Klyden and Bortus (Macon):

Klyden and Bortus Seek Counseling: After realizing that "divorce" means having to kill one's spouse, the two will be in couples counseling and are "slowly starting to patch up their relationship." But that won't be the only personal drama that Klyden will have to deal with. "[There's] some serious drama for Klyden that's going to shake people. And my whole Moclan family. And running through the whole crew, period," Coleman added.

Coleman Believes Fans Will See the Wait Was More Than Worth It: "I look forward to it [the new season]. It's the best. I know people say, 'What else are you gonna say?' I'm like, 'No, honestly.' It feels like if we never get the chance to do this again, we better do every damn thing we can. And, it is truly jaw-dropping. This season is going to be jaw-dropping, for real. Incredibly epic. The special effects – everything is bigger and better. If you never see us again, you'll never forget us."

Here's a look at MacFarlane's tweet going into further details on the delay as well as appreciating the fans' patience:

Now launching on June 2, The Orville fans were treated to a look at Capt. Ed Mercer (MacFarlane), Cmdr. Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki), Lt. Gordon Malloy (Scott Grimes), and Admiral Halsey (Victor Garber) in their welcome return. But that wasn't all, with looks at the season's newbies like Winters as well as Bruce Boxleitner (Babylon 5) and the late Lisa Banes (Royal Pains, Nashville) guest-starring as President Alcuzan & Senator Balask.

The upcoming season also stars Penny Johnson Jerald (as Dr. Claire Finn), Peter Macon (as Lt. Cmdr. Bortus), J. Lee (as Lt. Cmdr. John LaMarr), Mark Jackson (Isaac), Chad L. Coleman (Klyden), and Jessica Szohr (Lt. Talla Keyali). In addition, the late Norm Macdonald will be heard once again as the Gelatin lieutenant Yaphit, with Eliza Taylor (The 100) onboard to guest-star (with no additional details released). With a new home & new missions, here's a look back at the teaser for Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons, set to land on viewers' streaming screens on June 2, 2022:

At Hulu's Television Critics Association (TCA) session in August 2021, Helman revealed that he had seen cuts of the third season. And while there wasn't a premiere date to announce at that time, Helman was hopeful that the wait wouldn't be much longer- and from what he had seen, it sounded like the wait would be worth it. "The past year and a half has been complicated for a variety of levels as it pertains to production. I can't share a launch date, but we're really excited about what we've seen thus far," Helman told Deadline Hollywood (while also confirming that MacFarlane and Jon Cassar would be directing episodes). As for where the future of the popular sci-fi series may go from here, Helman was keeping all options on the table as the "future of the show remains an open conversation and there have been no conversations otherwise." But things are looking a bit different eight months later, with Deadline Hollywood reporting that "there are no current plans for a fourth season." Now while that's not much different from what Helman had to say in 2021, the report continued by adding that the cast was reportedly "released in August when their most recent options expired." But with that said, reportedly the third season is "not designed as a definitive ending to the series" and the franchise will be left open-ended enough for MacFarlane to revisit if he so chooses (though that would require reassembling the cast and new contract deals).