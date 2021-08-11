The Orville Season 3 Wraps; MacFarlane Hopes for Future Adventures

At this point, there's probably not much more that fans of Hulu and Seth MacFarlane's The Orville would want to hear about the third season of the popular sci-fi series other than its wrapped filming. So guess what? That's what they got early Wednesday morning, with MacFarlane making it official via social media. "And that is a wrap on season 3 of 'The Orville'! Thank you to our incomparable cast and crew for their tireless and brilliant work, and I sincerely hope this is not the last time we all go to space," MacFarlane wrote in the caption to his Instagram post, with that last line keeping the door open for future adventures (an idea that Hulu is keeping the door open to, as you'll see in a minute).

Here's a look at MacFarlane's post from earlier today making it official:

Meanwhile, editor & co-producer (and soon-to-be series star) Tom Costantino keeps it nice and simple (and also confirms Jon Cassar is directing Episode 310), going the clapperboard route one last time:

Here's a look back at MacFarlane's tweet from yesterday singing FuseFX's praises for the visual effects that viewers will be seeing soon (and getting them hungrier and hungrier for a teaser or two):

The visual effects masters at @fusefx have raised things to the next level for #TheOrville season 3 — can't wait for you all to see what they've created! — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) August 10, 2021 Show Full Tweet

"The past year and a half has been complicated for a variety of levels as it pertains to production. I can't share a launch date, but we're really excited about what we've seen thus far," Jordan Helman, head of scripted originals for Hulu, told Deadline Hollywood (while confirming MacFarlane and Cassar would direct episodes). As for where the future of the popular sci-fi series may go from here, Helman is keeping all options on the table as the "future of the show remains an open conversation and there have been no conversations otherwise." In fact, Helman sees the third season as having the potential the grow the series' fanbase even further. "I believe the fans of the show that are coming to us from Fox will be deeply excited and satiated. I also think for new fans that maybe didn't experience it, it will feel new to them," he explained.

Here's a look at Costantino's post late Friday/early Saturday offering the sweet free swag designed by Christina Walsh (and for those of you looking to download your open copies, head on over here to download now that the link is back)

