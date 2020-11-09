The Pack Presents 24 Hours of Pure Paw-sitivity for Your 2020

Amazon Prime's newest canine competition show can best be described as "'The Amazing Race' but with dogs" and it looks fantastic. To celebrate our canine friends, promote their show, and spread some smiles along with a little "paw-sitive" energy, The Pack is running wild live right now on Twitch and YouTube.

They have no shortage of content for their 24-hour takeover between showing the contestants audition tapes, a puppy cam, meditation minutes, feel good pup-stories, and of course the new trailer for The Pack. Oh, and did I mention that it's all hosted by gold medalist skier Lindsey Vonn and her pup Lucy? There's also b-roll and pup-shots aplenty from the series

We're still over a week away from being able to binge the show with our favorite furry friends, and this new content only fuels my excitement for the show. Seeing a dozen teams of dogs and humans traveling and adventuring is exactly the kind of adorable reality TV 2020 needs right now. The Pack is partnered with loads of canine charities, with $250,000 going to the charity of the winner's choice. The charities who donated footage for the live stream are Best Friends Animal Society, Pet Partners, Wags and Walks, Helen Woodward Animal Center, Paws with a Cause, WagmorPets, Central Indiana K9 Association, and Paws For Life K9 Rescue.

The Pack is a new global unscripted series that celebrates the unrivaled bond between dogs and their human companions. Hosted by gold medalist Lindsey Vonn and her canine co-host Lucy, the series features twelve teams of dogs and their humans on an epic adventure across multiple continents. The Amazon Original Series The Pack will premiere on November 20th on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories. At stake on The Pack is a life-changing $750,000 for the winning duo and their charity, with $500,000 going to the winners and $250,000 for the animal charity of their choice. Additionally, The Pack donated $250,000 during filming to multiple charities and animal rescue organizations in each country, helping to pay it forward to dogs and those who love them around the world. To win the monetary prize for themselves and their charity, the teams will have to depend on their understanding of one another's strengths and weaknesses and prove to have the strongest bond in the pack. In each locale, the human and dog duos will face fun and exciting challenges, designed in concert with a team of accredited veterinarians and certified dog experts that also accompany the group on their exciting journey, making sure it is a positive experience for everyone.

The Pack is produced by Amazon Studios and Renegade 83, an Entertainment One company. Jay Bienstock with Jay Renfroe and David Garfinkle of Renegade 83 serve as executive producers.