The Penguin: Colin Farrell on "Super Dark," "Twisted" Spinoff Series

Hitting Max later this year, The Penguin star Colin Farrell shares some insights into what we can expect from "The Batman" spinoff series.

Heading into the weekend, we were treated to a new teaser for Max's Colin Farrell-starring The Penguin on Friday – the eight-episode streaming series spinoff from filmmaker Matt Reeves' "The Batman" universe. Now, Farrell is sharing some insights into the show's "super dark" and "really twisted" tale. "It was a long and really wonderful experience and it's dark… that's what I could tell you about it. It's really dark and really heavy, I think – certainly was doing it, which is not to say I didn't have fun. I had an amazing time, but it's incredibly violent." Farrell shared during an interview with Jonatan Blomberg (MovieZine) about the streaming series, which wrapped filming two weeks ago.

As for what viewers can expect, Farrell offered some insights into where Gotham stands post-"The Batman" from the criminal underworld standpoint. "It's one man's rise to what he's always dreamed of inhabiting, which is a certain power or social status and – you know – the death of Carmine Falcone at the end of the film [The Batman] leaves this vacuum in Gotham to be filled, and so there are various people that are grabbing for that power, and this is Oswald's journey trying to rise to the top through extraordinary obstacles, and it's super dark. Lauren Le Frank wrote a really twisted eight hours of television. Yeah, I'm looking forward to it."

Set to hit screens this fall, The Penguin stars Farrell as Oz Cobb (aka "The Penguin"), joined by Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O'Connell, Clancy Brown, and Michael Zegen. Now, here's a look at Farrell offering more details on what the spinoff streaming series will have to offer viewers:

The Penguin: Casey Bloys on DCU's Advantage Over MCU

If you ask HBO and Max head Casey Bloys, it's not that viewers are having "superhero fatigue" as much as they're getting tired of the same old, same old. "I don't know that it's necessarily tentpole fatigue as much as it is a sameness of storytelling," Bloys shared during a media event back in November 2023 showcasing what's to come in 2024 (and a little of 2025). "I think the key, even within DC, is trying to tell different stories in different styles, to not try to do the same show over and over and over again. I would say 'Peacemaker' is a very different show tonally than 'The Penguin.' So, there's not a uniformity to the storytelling, and I think that helps," Bloys explained.

As for the issues that Marvel Studios is facing (having been the spotlight of a scathing Variety profile report earlier this week), Bloys sees it as being a problem of there being too much and too much of the same. "Unfortunately, Marvel, as good as their shows are, there's probably been a lot of them. That's one of the advantages we have at Warner Bros. is it's not just one set of stories. There's a lot of stories you can go to," Bloys shared.

Max's The Penguin is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell & Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes; and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the streaming series is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. 6th & Idaho's Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer, and Rafi Crohn is co-executive producer.

