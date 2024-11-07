Posted in: HBO, Movies, TV | Tagged: the batman, The Penguin

The Penguin Finale Preview Images: Oz vs. Sofia – The Final Round

Check out new preview images and trailer for HBO's Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti-starring The Penguin finale, "A Great or Little Thing."

This Sunday, it all comes to a head – and we have a feeling it's going to get ugly. We're talking about the finale of DC Studios, Showrunner Lauren LeFranc, and EPs Matt Reeves and Dylan Clark's Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti-starring The Penguin. Oz (Farrell) versus Sofia (Milioti) – and neither of them seems interested in sharing the throne. Here's a look at the preview images that were released today for "A Great or Little Thing," along with the episode overview and trailer.

The Penguin Finale: "A Great or Little Thing" Preview

The Penguin Episode 8: "A Great or Little Thing" – Truths are revealed as the power struggle between Oz (Colin Farrell) and Sofia (Cristin Milioti) comes to a head. Directed by Craig Zobel and written by Lauren LeFranc, here's a look at the image gallery that was released, along with the trailer for the finale:

The HBO Original series stars Farrell as Oz Cobb (aka "The Penguin"), along with Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O'Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush) and Mark Strong (Carmine Falcone).

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell & Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner; Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes; and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the streaming series is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. 6th & Idaho's Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer, and Rafi Crohn is co-executive producer.

