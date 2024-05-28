Posted in: Max, Movies, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: dc studios, max, sky, the batman, The Penguin

The Penguin: "The Batman" Spinoff Set for Sky, Sky NOW This Fall

When Colin Farrell-starring The Penguin hits Max screens this year, "The Batman" spinoff series will also air on Sky Atlantic and Sky Now.

With DC Studios' Colin Farrell-starring The Penguin set to hit screens this fall, we have some good news to pass along to Sky Atlantic and Sky streaming service Now viewers in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and Italy. Earlier today, Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that the spinoff series set within filmmaker Matt Reeves' "The Batman" universe will air day-and-date this fall on Max, Sky Atlantic, and Sky Now. The series stars Farrell as Oz Cobb (aka "The Penguin"), along with Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Mark Strong, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O'Connell, Clancy Brown, and Michael Zegen.

The Penguin: Casey Bloys on DCU's Advantage Over MCU

If you ask HBO and Max head Casey Bloys, it's not that viewers are having "superhero fatigue" as much as they're getting tired of the same old, same old. "I don't know that it's necessarily tentpole fatigue as much as it is a sameness of storytelling," Bloys shared during a media event back in November 2023 showcasing what's to come in 2024 (and a little of 2025). "I think the key, even within DC, is trying to tell different stories in different styles, to not try to do the same show over and over and over again. I would say 'Peacemaker' is a very different show tonally than 'The Penguin.' So, there's not a uniformity to the storytelling, and I think that helps," Bloys explained.

As for the issues that Marvel Studios is facing (having been the spotlight of a scathing Variety profile report earlier this week), Bloys sees it as being a problem of there being too much and too much of the same. "Unfortunately, Marvel, as good as their shows are, there's probably been a lot of them. That's one of the advantages we have at Warner Bros. is it's not just one set of stories. There's a lot of stories you can go to," Bloys shared.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell & Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes; and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the streaming series is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. 6th & Idaho's Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer, and Rafi Crohn is co-executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!