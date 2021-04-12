The Reign of Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler Continues with WrestleMania Win

Uhhh… So, um… That last match… Well, the goodwill for WWE lasted exactly one day, and the crowds are already booing the bad booking. Well, it was bound to happen. Good to get it over with. And with that out of the way, WrestleMania 37 continues.

As WWE quickly cut away from their fans turning on them, Bayley interrupted Hulk Hogan, Titus O'Neil, and Eric Bischoff for some good old self-promotion. They ditched her. Daniel Bryan was seen warming up backstage and finally…

…Natalya and Tamina faced WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in the first title match of WrestleMania 37 Night 2. They had a five-star classic the likes of which haven't been seen since Michaels/Undertaker, Austin/Hart, Savage/Steamboat… just kidding. Actually, considering the participants in this, the match was pretty damn good. Natalya and Tamina looked strong and Tamina in particular was treated like an unstoppable powerhouse, even though it seemed like she was doing her best to wrestle without bending her knees. The worst spot saw Natalya and Tamina stand still and wait for far too long for Jax to hit a crossbody off the second rope onto both of them. The best part was some trash talking from Nia: "You ain't shit. I'm King Kong, bitch! What you got?" Tamina went for a splash off the top, the same way she and Natalya won Tag Team Turmoil at WrestleMania Night 1, but Nia got out of the way. Natalya got the sharpshooter on Nia, but before Nia could tap, Baszler got the Kirafuda Clutch on Nayalya and choked her out.

You know what? Jax and Baszler have been on a roll lately and I'm glad they won. But not only that, Natalya and Tamina were the right team to put them over here. This match exceeded expectations.

Bleeding Cool's WrestleMania 37 Night 2 coverage continues, so check back soon for more.

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, Wrestlemania, wrestling, wwe