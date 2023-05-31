The Righteous Gemstones Blesses Fans with Official Trailer, Key Art Set to return on June 18th for Season 3, here's a look at the official trailer & key art poster for HBO's The Righteous Gemstones.

We are now less than three weeks away from the return of HBO's Danny McBride-created, written & executive-produced The Righteous Gemstones for a third season, so guess what it's time for? You're right! We have an official trailer to pass along as well as a new key art poster for the season. And along with that, we've also learned that McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson & Adam Devine are being joined by Steve Zahn, Kristen Johnston; Stephen Dorff & Shea Wigham (both shown in the previously-released teaser), Lukas Haas, Robert Oberst, Stephen Schneider, Iliza Shlesinger, Sturgill Simpson, and Casey Wilson.

The cast for the second season included McBride, Devine, Patterson, Goodman, Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz, Skyler Gisondo, Greg Alan Williams, Walton Goggins, Jennifer Nettles, Jody Hill, Valyn Hall, Kelton DuMont, Gavin Munn, Jason Schwartzman, Eric Roberts, Eric Andre, and Jessica Lowe. Heavy (and hysterical) is the head that wears the (thorny) crown in the following official trailer for HBO's The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 – blessing our screens on Sunday, June 18th:

THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. When the spoiled Gemstone children finally get their wish to take control of the Church, they discover leadership is harder than they imagined and that their extravagant lifestyle comes with a heavy price.

HBO's The Righteous Gemstones is created and written by McBride; directed and executive produced by McBride, Jody Hill, and David Gordon Green; executive produced by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Brandon James; co-executive produced by Jonathan Watson; produced by David Brightbill; and consulting produced by Kevin Barnett, Edi Patterson & Chris Pappas. HBO will premiere the first two episodes of the 9-episode third season on Sunday, June 18th (10 pm – 11 pm ET/PT), and will also be available to stream on Max (the new name for HBO Max as of May 23rd).

