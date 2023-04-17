The Rookie: ABC Renews Hit Series for Season 6; S05 Finale Overview ABC has given an official green light for a sixth season of the Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie; an overview of the Season 5 finale.

UPDATE: Not long after we posted a look at what's to come with the fifth season finale of ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie, word came down from the network that Season 6 was given a green light.

Here's a look at the announcement teasers that went out this afternoon:

If you're a fan of ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie, then you know that the series returns this week with the first of the season's three final episodes. We have an updated preview for S05E20 "S.T.R." waiting for you below, and nothing yet of S05E21 "Going Under." But when it comes to the fifth season finale on May 2nd, we actually have an overview for S05E22 "Under Siege" to share. Here's a look at the episode's official overview: "After one of their own is shot, the team suffers a series of close calls and realizes their division may be a target for a group of masked assailants." Wow. Now that is the set-up for what could be a season finale with a ton of loose ends left dangling until the show's presumed return. Though, we have a feeling that fans will be understandably focused on the "After one of their own is shot…" part of the description.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 20 "S.T.R." Trailer & Sneak Peek

In the episode trailer for S05E20 "S.T.R.," we see that Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) get a visit from Tim's ex, Isabel (Mircea Monroe), who needs the team's help to save someone from Isabel's undercover past. We should probably expect things to get a little awkward. In addition, we also have the return of Flula Borg's (The Suicide Squad) "bounty hunter extraordinaire" Skip Tracer Randy – who keeps stumbling from one bloody crime scene to the next. But with the clip that follows the trailer, it's about one of those awkward moments we referred to just a few lines back as Isabel first arrives – and Tamara (Dylan Conrique) plans on doing some digging. And for what it's worth? While we understand Tim wanting to be there for Isabel… we're on "Team Lucy" when it comes to the weirdness of it all…

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.