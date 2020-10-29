While ABC's The Rookie might be the latest television series to be hit by several positive COVID-19 tests, show producer Entertainment One is continuing on with production on the third season after a "deep cleaning" of the set and filming locations. On October 21, it was confirmed that four crew members had tested positive with a fifth "unrelated positive case" reported five days later, on October 26. The five individuals have reportedly been isolating since the positive results were revealed, and "other crew members who might have come in close contact with them have been notified."

"We can confirm that four members of 'The Rookie' production crew received positive tests for COVID-19 on Wednesday of last week and an additional unrelated positive case was confirmed on Monday," said an eOne representative in a statement to Variety. "In accordance with strict third-party medical health and safety protocols, deep cleaning of work and common areas was completed, all these individuals have been self-isolating, and crew members who might have potentially been in close contact with these individuals have been identified and contacted. We have not been made aware of any further positive cases."

The reporting comes two days after The Rookie star and executive producer Nathan Fillion (Firefly) took to Instagram to both reassure and make viewers aware of what was being done to keep everyone safe on set during filming- while also asking for a little understanding from viewers if "a mask strap on the back of a head, or makeup smudged around the nose and mouth" makes it on to air: