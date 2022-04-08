The Rookie Posts Preview for 2-Part Niecy Nash-Starring Backdoor Pilot

On April 24th, the universe of ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie is set to (hopefully) expand when S04E19 "Simone" introduces Niecy Nash (Claws, Reno 911!) in the first of a two-part storyline also set to serve as a backdoor pilot for an FBI-focused spinoff. Nash stars as Simone Clark, a force of nature & the living embodiment of a dream deferred – and (much like Fillion's John Nolan with the LAPD) the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. Simone has never shied away from a challenge or a fight. She is a single mother of two who put her dreams on hold to make sure her kids pursued their own.

Co-starring Felix Solis as Matthew Garza, Kat Foster as Casey Fox, and Frankie Faison as Christopher "Cutty" Clark, here's a look at the promo for the first chapter in the two-part event, followed by an overview of S04E19 "Simone":

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 19 "Simone": Officer Nolan and the LA division of the FBI enlist the help of FBI trainee Simone Clark when one of her former students is suspected of terrorism following an explosion at a local power station. Guest-starring Niecy Nash as Simone Clark, Felix Solis as Matthew Garza, Kat Foster as Casey Fox, and Frankie Faison as Christopher "Cutty" Clark. Written by Alexi Hawley & Terence Paul Winter and directed by Liz Friedlander.

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. Guest-stars for this episode include Crystal Coney as Nurse Lisa, Dylan Conrique as Tamara Colins, Arjay Smith as James Murray, Kanoa Goo as Assistant District Attorney Chris Sanford, Siena Goines as Riley Templeton, and Deidrie Henry as Dr. Spader. Alexi Hawley writes and executive produces, with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman also serving as executive producers on the series. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.