The Rookie Releases Season 4 Episode 3 "In the Line of Fire" Preview

After stopping a major attempted robbery and Nolan (Nathan Fillion) restarting things fresh with Bailey (Jenna Dewan), this week's episode of ABC's The Rookie finds him and Chen (Melissa O'Neil) arriving at what they think is just a structure fire but there are vibes of something much more in play. Meanwhile, a sniper shooting sends the team after a shooter who ends up having a connection that hits a little too close to home. Now here's a look at the preview images, episode overview, and promo for "In the Line of Fire":

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 4 "In the Line of Fire": Officer Nolan and Officer Chen report to a structure fire and suspect that there is more to the situation than meets the eye. Meanwhile, after witnessing a sniper shooting, the team searches for the shooter and discovers that the perpetrator has a connection to one of their own. Guest-starring is Jay McLaren as Elijah, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen. Written by Robert Bella and directed by Dan Willis.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Rookie 4×03 Promo "In the Line of Fire" (HD) Nathan Fillion series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iz5FUClI430)

