The Rookie Reminds Chenford Fans of Melissa O'Neil's S05E10 Tease

By now, there are two very important things that fans of ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie & Niecy Nash-Betts-starring The Rookie: Feds are certain of heading into the new year. First, both shows will be on Tuesday nights beginning January 3 and are kicking off the move with a major crossover event. In The Rookie S05E10 "The List" & The Rookie: Feds S01E10 "The Silent Prisoner," a group of skilled robbers pulls off a heist with deadly implications. A file listing undercover FBI agents has gotten loose, so it's going to take both teams racing against the clock before names get out… and the body count rises. Second, Chenford fans should absolutely be keeping their radar focused on next week's return episode. Why? Because here's the secondary storyline listed: "Meanwhile, Bradford (Eric Winter) and Chen (Melissa O'Neil) finally go on their first date, but it does have a few complications." But just in case you need further proof that next week might be pretty big in the Chenford department, the show's social media account shared a clip of O'Neil from the early days of the season (before the midseason finale) teasing Tim & Lucy's season-long journey before she makes special mention of the season's tenth episode. We've included the clip in the following update on the crossover, as well as another personal behind-the-scenes look.

ABC's The Rookie/The Rookie: Feds Crossover Event: What We Know

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 10 "The List": Detective Nyla Harper (Mekia Cox) and James (Arjay Smith) find themselves in the middle of a bank robbery which leads the entire team on a citywide manhunt. Meanwhile, Bradford (Eric Winter) and Chen (Melissa O'Neil) finally go on their first date, but it does have a few complications. Now, here's a look back to that clip of O'Neil teasing that around S05E10 (next week's episode), "maybe something cool will happen":

The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 10 "The Silent Prisoner": A mysterious caller threatens to reveal a leaked list of undercover FBI agents if a prisoner is not released. After an exposed agent is mortally wounded, the team identifies the caller and heads to the Port of Los Angeles to secure the release of the prisoner. Later, Simone (Nash-Betts) enlists John Nolan (Fillion) to help her remodel Cutty's (Frankie Faison) garage into a living space, and Brendon (Kevin Zegers), ready to confess his feelings to Antoinette (Devika Bhise) discovers she has feelings for someone else. Now, here's another look at Fillion, Nash-Betts, and more "crossing over" each other as they get the word out about the crossover:

And here's a look at the promo that was released for the two-hour, two-episode crossover event set to hit ABC screens on Tuesday, January 3rd: