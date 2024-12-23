Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: chenford, The Rookie

The Rookie S07 Teaser: Can Chenford Keep Things Strictly Professional?

ABC's new The Rookie Season 7 teaser focuses on whether Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) and Tim (Eric Winter) can keep things strictly professional.

With only a wee bit more than two weeks to go until the seventh season return of ABC and Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie with S07E01: "The Shot," we're getting a new teaser of what's to come that we have a feeling will be getting a lot of attention. Considering where things stood with Tim (Winter) and Lucy (O'Neil) heading into the upcoming season, the focus is on whether "Chenford" can keep that line between personal and professional in place.

Here's a look at the latest teaser for the seventh season of ABC's The Rookie, followed by a look at what we know about the season's opening episode:

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 1: "The Shot" Preview

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 1: "The Shot" – Now recovering from a gunshot wound and feeling the effects of his age, John (Nathan Fillion) and the team welcome two new rookies and continue the hunt for two dangerous inmates with very personal vendettas following their prison escape. Here's a look at the cast getting everyone caught up on where their respective characters are at heading into the seventh season:

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!