The Rookie S08E06: "Burn 4 Love" Preview: A Valentine's Day Curse?

Here's a look at what's ahead with the Valentine's Day-themed episode of ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie, S08E06: "Burn 4 Love."

Article Summary S08E06: "Burn 4 Love" brings another Valentine’s Day-themed episode to The Rookie.

The LAPD team hunts an arsonist while personal drama unfolds for Miles and Celina.

Celina suspects Miles is cursed after a streak of bad luck and tries to break it.

Our episode 5 "The Network" preview includes an episode overview, trailer, and images.

Yesterday, we brought you the official overview, promo trailer, and image gallery for next week's episode of ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie, S08E05: "The Network" (hitting on February 2nd). But since it's been an especially brutal week, and today feels like one of those days when you deserve a treat, we have the official overview of the show's Valentine's Day episode: S08E06: "Burn 4 Love" (hitting on February 9th). While the team hunts an arsonist, Miles (Deric Augustine) confronts the possibility that he might be… cursed? If that's the case, Celina (Lisseth Chavez) is determined to break it.

The Rookie S08E05 "The Network" & S08E06: "Burn 4 Love" Previews

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 5: "The Network" – Lieutenant Grey and the FBI task force enlist the help of an old colleague to uncover a criminal network, while Nolan, Miles, Lucy, and Celina respond to a mysterious officer-involved shooting.

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 6: "Burn 4 Love" – It's Valentine's Day, and the team is on the hunt for someone who is setting more than hearts on fire. Meanwhile, Celina thinks Miles' recent string of bad luck is the result of a curse, and she's determined to break it.

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is the creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Lionsgate Television produces the series in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

