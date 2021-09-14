The Rookie Season 4 "Life and Death" Preview: A Race to Save Lopez

With the fourth season of ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring series The Rookie set to kick off on September 26, viewers are getting an extensive look at season-opener "Life and Death" with the release of over two dozen preview images along with an episode overview and teaser. But if you're up-to-speed on the series heading into the new season, then you already know what the team's priority is: save Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) and her unborn child's lives.

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 1 "Life and Death": Officer Nolan and the entire team race against the clock to locate Lopez after she is kidnapped on her wedding day, not only to save her life but her unborn child's. Guest-starring is Camille Guaty as Sandra "La Fiera" De La Cruz, Kamar De Los Reyes as Detective Sgt. Ryan Caradine, and Kyle Secor as Agent Sam Taggart. Written by Alexi Hawley and directed by Bill Roe.

John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer yet when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. Hawley writes and executive produces, with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman also serving as executive producers on the series. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.