The Rookie Season 5 Ep. 5 Nolan/Bailey Preview; Eps. 6 & 7 Overviews

After a very deadly, game-changing two-episode crossover between ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie and Niecy Nash-Betts-starring The Rookie: Feds, we have two pieces of really good real-world news to pass along. First, in case you didn't hear, "Feds" has been upped to a full season order of 22 episodes based on some seriously impressive delayed viewing numbers. And as for the flagship series, we actually have some fresh looks at what's to come this season. What follows are preview images, an overview, and a preview for S05E05 "The Fugitive" (with Fillion's Nolan concerned that Jenna Dewan's Bailey may be going back to work too soon). Following that, we have overviews for S05E06 "The Reckoning" and S05E07 "Crossfire" that are definitely worth your attention

Here's a Look at What's Ahead for The Rookie Season 5

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 5 "The Fugitive": Officer John Nolan and Officer Celina Juarez (Lisseth Chavez) are on the hunt for a fugitive after a car incident goes awry. Meanwhile, a past injury comes to haunt Tim (Eric Winter), and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) comes through during his time in need in more ways than one. The episode was written by Diana Mendez Boucher and directed by Cherie Nowlan.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 6 "The Reckoning": Written by Leland Anderson and directed by Lanre Olabisi, the episode finds Nolan and a sleep-deprived Celina investigating a cash deposit linked to an old DEA case. Meanwhile, Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) grows increasingly concerned about his deposition and is shocked when he realizes Elijah's (Brandon Jay McLaren) attorney is a familiar face from his past.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 7 "Crossfire": Nolan and Celina witness a shooting, realize the victim was already dead, and investigate further. Back at home, Bailey has been feeling off-center ever since the proposal, leaving Nolan to wonder what he can do to make her feel more comfortable. Elsewhere, Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) and Harper (Mekia Cox) enlist Lucy's help to investigate the gang-related murder of a local shopkeeper in an episode written by Glen Mazzara and directed by Jon Huertas.