The Rookie Season 5 Preview Update: S05E02 "Labor Day" Images Released

With ABC's Alexi Hawley-created, Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie set to return this weekend, we have a major update to our preview package profiling the first three episodes. This time around, we have preview images for the season's second episode. In "Labor Day" (written by Elizabeth Davis Beall and directed by Rob Seidenglanz), Nolan's (Fillion) prep for his new role as a training officer turns out to be much more than he was expecting. Meanwhile, Chen's (Melissa O'Neil) undercover work leads to an opportunity that will have her questioning if this is the direction she wants her career to go. With the series returning on Sunday, September 25th, we have images & overviews for S05E01 "Double Down" and S05E02 "Labor Day," as well as an overview for S05E03 "Dye Hard" to help fuel your season-long speculation:

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 1 "Double Down: SEASON PREMIERE – Officer John Nolan is once again face-to-face with serial killer Rosalind, and she wants him to know she's not done with him yet. Meanwhile, officers Bradford and Chen work undercover with Detective Lopez and the Las Vegas Police Department to arrest leaders of a major criminal enterprise. Written by Alexi Hawley and directed by Tori Garrett.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 2 "Labor Day": Officer John Nolan is moving closer to his new role as a training officer. In preparation, he is tasked with overseeing Officer Aaron Thorson and must uncover the truth about another officer's suicide. Meanwhile, Lucy's successful undercover assignment earns her an invitation for specialized training in Sacramento and she must decide if this is the path she wants to take. Written by Elizabeth Davis Beall and directed by Rob Seidenglanz. The Rookie Season 5 Episode 3 "Dye Hard": Officer John Nolan is assigned his first rookie, Officer Celina Juarez, whose unconventional approach to police work poses a unique challenge for him. Written by Natalie Callaghan and directed by Bethany Rooney.