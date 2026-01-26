Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 4: "Cut and Run" Image Gallery Released

With the hit series moving to Monday nights this week, here are the official images for ABC's The Rookie Season 8 Episode 4: "Cut and Run."

Article Summary The Rookie Season 8 moves to Monday nights with Episode 4: "Cut and Run" on ABC.

Official images tease high-stakes moments as Nolan and Bailey witness a public murder.

Angela and Wesley face a big life decision that could impact their future together.

Preview for Episode 5 hints at an FBI-led case and a puzzling officer-involved shooting.

We feel your pain. We're still getting used to the move to Monday nights, too. That's right, ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie S08E04: "Cut and Run" kicks off the show's move to earlier in the week. To make sure that everyone remembers, Nathan Fillion, Deric Augustine, Melissa O'Neil, Lisseth Chavez, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Lopez, Mekia Cox, Jenna Dewan, and more have been doing their part to get the word out. With our updated preview set to hit just before the next chapter hits screens, we've got a look at the official images (added to our Season 8 rundown below).

The Rookie S08E04 "Cut and Run" & S08E05 "The Network" Previews

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 4: "Cut and Run" – While out in the city, Nolan and Bailey witness a murder in public and immediately spring into action in the hopes of finding the person responsible. Meanwhile, Angela and Wesley have a big life decision that may affect their future.

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 5: "The Network" – Lieutenant Grey and the FBI task force enlist the help of an old colleague to uncover a criminal network; while Nolan, Miles, Lucy, and Celina respond to a mysterious officer-involved shooting.

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is the creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Lionsgate Television produces the series in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!