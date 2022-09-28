The Sandman: Act III – Audible Releases Audio Drama's Next Installment

With fans of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman continue waiting patiently for news from Netflix on a second season of the live-action adaptation, Gaiman, writer, director & co-executive producer Dirk Maggs, and Audible Inc. had a pleasant surprise to help them get their Morpheus "fix." With Maggs adapting & directing, Gaiman narrating, and an original score from BAFTA Award-winning composer James Hannigan, Audible released The Sandman: Act III, and it's now available as you read this. James McAvoy returns in the title role, with Kat Dennings as Death, Miriam Margolyes as Despair, Justin Vivian Bond as Desire, Jeffrey Wright as Destiny, Kristen Schaal as Delirium, Andy Serkis, Riz Ahmed, Regé-Jean Page, Kevin Smith, Bebe Neuwirth, Niamh Walsh, Arthur Darvill, Ray Porter, Shruti Haasan, Billy Boyd, and a full ensemble cast (more on that below). In addition, joining this cast for this volume are David Harewood as Destruction, Wil Wheaton as Brant Tucker, and KJ Apa as Prez.

The first installment of Audible's The Sandman adapts volumes 1-3 of the graphic novel series of the same name (Preludes & Nocturnes, The Doll's House, and Dream Country). The second installment adapts Season of Mists, Distant Mirrors, A Game of You and Convergence from the graphic novel series, and the third installment adapts Brief Lives and Worlds' Ends, diving deeper into the world of The Sandman. Now here's a look at the official trailer confirming that the newest volume is now available:

The wait is over… Join the King of Dreams on his journey, and embrace the chaos that is unleashed as your imagination ignites and the story is brought to life. #SandmanxAudible Listen Now: https://t.co/OPNuEFflCd pic.twitter.com/OcepTVhcYD — Audible (@audible_com) September 28, 2022 Show Full Tweet

In Act III, we follow Morpheus on a grand journey to take care of family business. He visits with his son Orpheus (Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page), an act that brings with it profound consequences. Accompanied by Delirium (Kristen Schaal, Bob's Burgers), he tracks down their estranged brother, Destruction (David Harewood, Supergirl), the only member of the Endless ever to abandon their post. And at an inn at the intersection of all worlds, a group of travelers are forced together by a storm that threatens to destroy reality itself, with grave repercussions for Morpheus and the rest of the Endless.

"The excitement and the joy people have taken in the astonishing Audible adaptations of Sandman has been such a morale booster over the last few years. The only downside has been that everyone I know, and many thousands of people on social media that I don't know, have wanted to know when Act III would be released. Now you all know. I think it might be the best one yet," Gaiman said in a statement. Maggs added, "I can't wait for you to join us for The Sandman: Act III. It's been a long time coming and it's worth every minute of the wait. New to this installment, Regé Jean Page's bereaved hero finally meets Destruction, played by the brilliant David Harewood. There's a modern-day road trip across the US with Dream and Delirium, and we finish up beyond space and time in The Worlds' End Pub, where the fantastic Wil Wheaton as Brant Tucker and KJ Apa as Prez join this amazing cast."

