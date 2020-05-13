A little more than two months after it was announced Neil Gaiman (American Gods), Dirk Maggs (Good Omens, Anansi Boys), and Audible Originals were teaming up for the first-ever audio production adaptation of the author's popular and highly influential The Sandman, fans are being introduced to the all-star line-up of talent set to bring the works to life.

Narrated by creative director and executive producer Gaiman, the adaptation has James McAvoy (His Dark Materials) taking on the "Dream" role of Morpheus. Set to join McAvoy is Riz Ahmed as The Corinthian, Justin Vivian Bond as Desire, Arthur Darvill as William Shakespeare, Kat Dennings as Death, Taron Egerton as John Constantine, William Hope as Doctor Destiny, Josie Lawrence as Mad Hettie, Miriam Margolyes as Despair, Samantha Morton as Urania Blackwell, Bebe Neuwirth as The Siamese Cat, Andy Serkis as Matthew the Raven, Michael Sheen as Lucifer, and many more. Maggs serves as the project's executive producer as well as writer and director, with an original score by award-winning composer and musician James Hannigan.

While DC Comics' The Sandman consists of ten main graphic novels, three sequel collections, and a number of spinoffs set within Gaiman's universe, Audible's adaptation focuses on the first three volumes in the series ("Preludes & Nocturnes", "The Doll's House", and "Dream Country") when it debuts on July 15:

When The Sandman, also known as Lord Morpheus – the immortal king of dreams, stories and the imagination – is pulled from his realm and imprisoned on Earth by a nefarious cult, he languishes for decades before finally escaping. Once free, he must retrieve the three "tools" that will restore his power and help him to rebuild his dominion, which has deteriorated in his absence. As the multi-threaded story unspools, The Sandman descends into Hell to July confront Lucifer (Michael Sheen), chases rogue nightmares who have escaped his realm, and crosses paths with an array of characters from DC comic books, ancient myths, and real-world history, including: Inmates of Gotham City's Arkham Asylum, Doctor Destiny, the muse Calliope, the three Fates, William Shakespeare (Arthur Darvill), and many more.