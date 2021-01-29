The Sandman Star Boyd Holbrook Discusses Audition, Series Run & More

From the looks of things, fans of The Sandman are on the same page with comic book series creator/EP Neil Gaiman, and executive producers Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey's Anatomy) and David S. Goyer (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Terminator: Dark Fate, Foundation) when it comes to the first round of casting news that was officially released on Thursday. With more names to come, the streamer welcomed Tom Sturridge (Sweetbitter) as Dream, Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) as Lucifer, Vivienne Acheampong (The Witches) as Lucienne, Boyd Holbrook (Narcos) as The Corinthian, Charles Dance (The Crown) as Roderick Burgess, Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing) as Abel, and Sanjeev Bhaskar (Unforgotten) as Cain to the Gaiman, Heinberg, and Goyer-written Netflix series (with Heinberg serving as showrunner).

A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama, and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he's made during his vast existence. One character in particular that fans of the comic book series are excited to see brought to life is The Corinthian, an escaped nightmare who wishes to taste all that the world has in store. Now, Holbrook is opening about the role as well as the production during an interview with Collider in support of his film Eight for Silver. With filming having kicked off before the holidays and expected to run until Summer 2021, Holbrooks had this to say about the production:

On the Extended Audition Process: "It was a long process… I read the script and they were really adamant about everyone auditioning, so I went in – it must have been like a year ago, probably – and then I didn't hear anything until probably like September or something like that. Anyways it was a long process, and the conversation just started and they wanted to tape again and they wanted me to meet with Neil which I was really interested in doing and talking about just how the show was going to be done."

On the Importance of Production Chemistry: "Just because a project gets greenlit doesn't mean things are gonna go great, you kinda wanna suss out who's involved and how are you gonna do things and what's the approach and to make sure everything lines up and makes sense to do. Neil has done this for 30 years so you don't want to lead with the wrong foot. You want to get the ship in the water and point in the right direction from the get-go, because that's something that's really hard to reverse-engineer."

On How Long the Show is Expected to Last: "I think everyone wants the show to continue [beyond Season 1]. I think it's a standard contract that's like seven, five years whatever. We have talked about all that. I don't know if it'll all work out. I think it might work out in different blocks of time, but yeah you definitely want to have some sort of macro idea of how long something's gonna last. But I don't wanna give away the details of how long."