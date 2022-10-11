The Sandman Was OG Woke & Did Just Fine: Neil Gaiman to Twitter Troll

I think it's safe to say that Neil Gaiman had anything but a boring New York Comic Con (NYCC) weekend, with a Friday that included a panel for Amazon's Good Omens 2 (hitting in Summer 2023) and an induction into the Hall of Fame during the 34th Harvey Awards ceremony (along with Roy Thomas, Gilbert Shelton, and the late Little Lulu creator Marge Buell). And yet, we still have that one thought haunting the back of our brains. Why the #@$& hasn't Netflix renewed The Sandman for a second season yet?!? Thankfully, even as busy as he is, Gaiman is still finding time to hit back at trolls. In this case, Gaiman offers one person a single-tweet history lesson when the individual attempts to use the term "woke" as an insult against Gaiman's work.

Here's a look at Gaiman's friendly reminder that The Sandman was woke before there even was "woke," and it's been doing quite fine ever since, thank you very little…

Too late. Sandman was already woke in 1988. But good news! We did fine anyway! https://t.co/24qdFmRLkP — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) October 11, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And for those of you wondering how Gaiman spent the second day of NYCC (Friday, October 7th), here's a look at how his very event-filled day went (with a 40-person filming crew in tow):

Perhaps sometimes you think "I wonder what that Neil Gaiman does on Fridays?" So here is what I did last Friday… (actually there weren't 40 people in the crew following me around. Just two). #GoodOmens pic.twitter.com/VzmimWAPAP — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) October 11, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And speaking of The Sandman… here's a look back at that deleted scene from S01E01, "Sleep of the Just," as Alex (Laurie Kynaston) confronts his father Roderick (Charles Dance) about the mysterious "Sleeping Sickness" that's spread ever since they captured Morpheus (Tom Sturridge):

There is another world that waits for all of us when we close our eyes and sleep — a place called the Dreaming, where The Sandman, Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), gives shape to all of our deepest fears and fantasies. But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever. To restore order, Dream must journey across different worlds and timelines to mend the mistakes he's made during his vast existence, revisiting old friends and foes, and meeting new entities — both cosmic and human — along the way.

Netflix's The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, Patton Oswalt, and Mark Hamill. The series stems from Warner Bros. TV, EP & co-writer Neil Gaiman (Good Omens); EP, co-writer & showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman); and EP & co-writer David S. Goyer.