The Shrouded College: MacFarlane, Peacock Plan Graphic Novel Adapt Seth MacFarlane & Fuzzy Door and Peacock are teaming to adapt Charles Soule & Will Sliney's graphic novel series, The Shrouded College.

Seth MacFarlane and his Fuzzy Door production banner is adding another project to its line-up, with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively that MacFarlane & UCP have secured the rights to writer Charles Soule (Daredevil, Death of Wolverine, She-Hulk; "Star Wars" creative consultant for Lucasfilm) & artist Will Sliney's ("Star Wars," "Spider-Man" characters; co-founder, Pioneertown Productions) Image Comics graphic novel series, The Shrouded College. And now, the story will be making the jump from the page to the screen through a series deal with Peacock.

Constructed as a series of seven interconnected horror-stories that will be published in comic & graphic novel formats over the next few years, The Shrouded College shares the stories of various individuals enlisted as secret agents to fight a "supernatural cold war" on the side of the organization that the series is named after, described as "a down-and-out organization on the edge of destruction." In November 2022, Image Comics published the installment Hell to Pay (with the second chapter, The Bloody Dozen, expected in late 2023). Soule and Sliney are set to executive produce, with MacFarlane, Erica Huggins & Rachel Hargreaves-Heald executive producing for Fuzzy Door. The final deal was brokered by USG's Creative Acquisitions and IP Management team, led by Jordan Moblo, alongside Fuzzy Door President Huggins.

As we mentioned at the opening of this post, MacFarlane has been very busy since signing deal with NBCUniversal and its studio, Universal Studio Group. Alongside The Orville, Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey, and the Bill Nye-hosted The End Is Nye, MacFarlane's Fuzzy Door has a number of diverse titles in development. They include a series prequel based on the "Ted" films, an adaptation of the novel All Our Wrongs Today & sci-fi short film Skywatch, as well as an animated series take on Norman Lear's Good Times (said to be finished production), a limited series based on The Winds of War, and a feature film reboot of Revenge of the Nerds.