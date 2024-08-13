Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: danny devito, fox, the simpsons

The Simpsons: Danny DeVito Reportedly Reprising Herb, Homer's Brother

The Simpsons writer/producer Michael Price teased Danny DeVito playing "a character that he previously played on the show." Homer's brother?

Danny DeVito might have the longest history as a guest star on The Simpsons, playing Homer Simpson's (Dan Castellaneta) half-brother Herbert Walter "Herb" Simpson-Powell. The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star is set to return to the Fox animated series for the first time since his last appearance in the season 24 episode "Changing of the Guardian." The Matt Groening series, currently in its 36th season, is set to open with a star-studded premiere in "Bart's Birthday" announced at San Diego Comic-Con that also includes John Cena, Tom Hanks, Joel McHale, and (former series writer) Conan O'Brien (as himself). Nothing was revealed about who the four other guest stars were playing, but writer and producer Michael Price teased DeVito's role to the Four Finger Discount podcast.

The Simpsons: Is Danny DeVito Returning as Herb Simpson-Powell?

Price confirmed DeVito will play "a character that he previously played on the show." That means either he'll reprise Herb or The Simpsons will find some way to dust off the baby translator for Maggie. The actor appeared in season two's "Oh Brother, Where Art Thou?", three's "Brother, Can You Spare Two Dimes?," and 24's "Changing of the Guardian." In DeVito's first appearance, Herb, who looks almost exactly like Homer except with a full head of hair and a thinner frame, is the head of Powell Motors Company. After entrusting Homer to design his next car despite no experience in the field, the result was the $82,000 "The Homer," which bankrupts Herb and his company, taken over by the Japanese car company Kumatsu Motors.

In "Brother, Can You Spare Two Dimes?" the now-destitute Herb seeks The Simpsons' help as he tries to formulate a plan to get back on top and become successful again, thanks to the baby translator. In "Changing of the Guardian," Herb loses his fortune again, but not due to anyone in the family. DeVito's last appearance was only a vocal cameo over the phone and not the character's physical appearance. Herb physically appeared in three more episodes, but more as an Easter egg cameo or part of a clip. For more, can check out the complete interview in the video. The Simpsons season 36 premiere airs on October 2nd on Fox.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!