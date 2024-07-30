Posted in: Collectibles, Jakks Pacific | Tagged: Jakks Pacific, the simpsons

The Simpsons Radioactive Man Saves the Day with New Jakks Release

New action figure for The Simpsons are starting to arrive from JAKKS Pacific including some deep cut characters like Radioactive Man

Article Summary Jakks Pacific launches new 5" action figures for The Simpsons, featuring iconic characters.

Radioactive Man, the parody superhero from The Simpsons, joins the collection.

This figure includes 15 points of articulation and a light-up chest for dynamic play.

Priced at $24.99, the figure includes a display stand and accessories, perfect for collectors.

Jakks Pacific is bringing The Simpsons to life with a brand new line of action figures. We have covered a few of these releases already standing at 5" tall with single figures, family bundles, and even a few replicas. Jakks is also giving collectors a little more deep-cut characters for their 5" line, including the arrival of Radioactive Man! Radioactive Man is a fictional superhero found within the world of The Simpsons, who first appeared in the episode "Three Men and a Comic Book" back in 1991. He was created as a parody of classic comic book heroes, with Radioactive Man being the alter ego of actor Dirk Richter. His backstory involves gaining superpowers from a nuclear explosion, and he battles various villains in his comic book series.

Radioactive Man is a beloved and iconic character in Springfield, especially with Bart Simpson. Now, collectors can bring home Jakks Pacific's new The Simpsons line that has 15 points of articulation and a light-up chest. Radioactive Man will stand 5" tall and comes with a display stand to give new life to his Amazing Origin Issue! He is priced at $24.99 and most of these new The Simpsons figures are already popping up in stores now.

The Simpsons 5" Premium Radioactive Man Collector's Action Figure

OFFICIALLY LICENSED: The Simpsons Premium Radioactive Man action figure stands 5" tall, accurately capturing his animated look and feel.

POSEABLE: Radioactive Man features 15 points of articulation for dynamic poses and play.

ILLUMINATING FEATURE: Radioactive Man's chest symbol lights up for an exciting playtime or posing element. Requires 3 LR41 cell batteries (not included).

FUN ACCESSORIES: Radioactive Man comes complete with a poseable stand and backdrop, showcasing the front cover of his amazing origin comic Radioactive Man #1.

COLLECT THEM ALL: Collect the full range of figures and accessories inspired by The Simpsons with this 5" Premium Figure series by JAKKS Pacific. Perfect for any Simpsons fan or collector.

