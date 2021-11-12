The Spiderwick Chronicles: Disney+ Announces YA Novels Series Adapt

Among the many titles announced by Disney on their Disney+ Day, a familiar title came across screens, The Spiderwick Chronicles, set to become a series adaptation of the beloved YA fantasy novels.

Back in 2008, which feels like it should have been yesterday, The Spiderwick Chronicles was made into a film on Nickelodeon, featuring big names like Seth Rogan, Martin Short, and The Good Doctor actor Freddie Highmore. The book series that began in 2003, written by Holly Black and Tony DiTerlizzi, is described on their websites and outlets as:

It all started with a mysterious letter left at a tiny bookstore for authors Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black. Its closing lines: "We just want people to know about this. The stuff that has happened to us could happen to anyone." Little could they imagine the remarkable adventure that awaited them as they followed Jared, Simon, and Mallory Grace and a strange old book into a world filled with elves, goblins, dwarves, trolls, and a fantastical menagerie of other creatures. The oddest part is in entering that world, they didn't leave this one!

Disney announced the adaptation alongside some art showing unique creatures and a glimpse at what is ahead for fans of the YA series. Not much else is being said about the project outside of the art-filled crumbs, but from what can be seen it looks to be an exciting dive back into the world and lore of The Spiderwick Chronicles. The live-action series will follow the Grace family, centered on their move into an ancestral home in need of many renovations. A mystery resides in the home because of their great-great Uncle, who researched and explored a whole other world parallel to his own, a faerie world. The modern coming-of-age story is set for series adaptation, with more details to come in the future, on Disney Plus.