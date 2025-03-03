Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: anne rice, The Talamasca

The Talamasca Website Has Lestat, Daniel, Rowan & Others On Its Radar

The Talamasca website shows who from Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches it's keeping track of: Lestat, Rowan, Daniel, and others.

If it wasn't clear before, it was made crystal clear on Sunday night. The Talamasca has its sights set on anything and everything going on in AMC and Anne Rice's "Immortal Universe." That's right, we're looking at you, Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles, Assad Zaman, and Eric Bogosian-starring Interview with the Vampire and Alexandra Daddario, Tongayi Chirisa, Jack Huston, and Harry Hamlin-starring Mayfair Witches (with the latter wrapping up its second season on Sunday night). Ahead of the premiere of the upcoming Nicholas Denton (Dangerous Liaisons, Glitch), William Fichtner (The Company You Keep, Mom), Elizabeth McGovern (War of the Worlds), and Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Nine Perfect Strangers, DC's Legends of Tomorrow)-starring series, we're getting a look what on the clandestine organization's radar 24/7 with the release of a transmission site – with some very familiar faces on the radar:

Here's a look at the "transmission" that went out with the site link, followed by a new teaser for AMC's Anne Rice's The Talamasca – offering our best look yet at three of our main players:

With John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) writing, directing, and serving as co-showrunner alongside Mark Lafferty, the series will focus on the secret organization known as the Talamasca – one that's been a factor in a number of Rice's works. Referred to by the late bestselling author as "psychic detectives," the Order of the Talamasca was established to research, track, and oversee the paranormal world – which, as we've seen, is made up of vampires, witches, werewolves, and more (and it's already made its presence known on both shows). Mark Johnson, who oversees the "Anne Rice Immortal Universe," will also serve as an executive producer (as he does on "Interview" and "Mayfair").

Denton's Guy Anatole is brilliant, handsome, and sharp on the surface – but he's always known his mind works a little differently. On the cusp of graduating from law school, he is approached by a representative of the Talamasca, a secretive agency that monitors and protects us from the supernatural world. When Guy learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood, he falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world. But for that balance to hold and for Guy to survive, he will have to learn to embrace the dark, treacherous depths of his true and singular self.

