Posted in: CBS, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: drew barrymore, jennifer hudson, The Talk, wga, writers' strike

The Talk, Jennifer Hudson Talk Show Delay Returns Amid WGA Strike

Shortly after Drew Barrymore's announcement, The Talk & The Jennifer Hudson Show also announced return delays amid the ongoing WGA strike.

Not long after actor/talk show host Drew Barrymore announced that she would not resume The Drew Barrymore Show until after the ongoing WGA strike has been settled, two other shows are also following suit. Earlier today, it was confirmed that The Talk (Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell & Sheryl Underwood) as well as Jennifer Hudson's The Jennifer Hudson Show have also pushed back their returns. The Sherri Shepherd-hosted Sherri is still expected to return on Monday (with it not being a struck show covered by the WGA), while ABC's The View continues to air, and no premiere date has been set for the return of Kelly Clarkson's talk show (which is still finalizing its move from Los Angeles to New York City). On the late-night front, WGA member Bill Maher announced that he will be bringing back HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher, reportedly sans writers or writing (though Maher's union status sees that claim being called into question by a number of WGA members).

"I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show's premiere until the strike is over. I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today," Barrymore wrote in an Instagram post earlier today, announcing that her talk show would pause tapings until after the WGA strike. "We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon." CBS Media Ventures issued the follow-up statement: "We support Drew's decision to pause the show's return and understand how complex and difficult this process has been for her." Here's a look at Barrymore's post from earlier today:

