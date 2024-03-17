Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: catherine tate, Claudia Winkleman, Comic Relief 2024, red nose day, Sir Lenny Henry, the traitors, The Traitors: the Movie, W1A

The Traitors: The Movie Might Just Be The Greatest "Film" of 2024

The Traitors: The Movie is the greatest movie of 2024, besting every film this year! It is a masterpiece! Okay, maybe not... but it's fun.

Forget Dune or any other film you might already have in mind because The Traitors: The Movie is… The Greatest Movie of 2024! No other movie is going to beat it! Based on the popular breakout reality contest show where members of the public were chosen to cosplay the characters in a murder mystery in a Scottish manor where some of them are traitors plotting murder and framing the others, the race is on for the non-traitor to unmask the traitors for a grand prize, the story has everything! Intrigue! Betrayal! Paranoia! Hammy acting! Twists! Turns! Now the BBC, in their wisdom, has seen fit to cash in – sorry, explore, that's right, EXPLORE! – the human drama of the contestants' dilemmas by casting the cream of British comedy to play the original contestants in order to draw out the real drama and subtexts WITH MORE HAMMY ACTING! This thing will sweep the BAFTAS and the Oscars next year!!!!

The normally terribly serious Suranne Jones captures the essence of host Claudia Winkleman, letting her fringes do all the acting! Here she proves she can play much more than a stressed-out British TV cop by bringing out the core of Winkleman's subtle nuances, all by flicking her fringe and flaunting her high-fashion clothes! Truly a performance of a generation! Comedy stalwarts David Walliams, Catherine Tate, and Sally Philips, who have all starred in various comedies, play the fictional counterparts of the real contestants, with real-life contestant Mollie Pearce playing herself because she has some unfinished business. It's all re-enacted with MORE HAMMY ACTING! THE THESPING IS STRONG IN THE TRAITORS: THE MOVIE! WE DARE PEACOCK TO MAKE A MOVIE OF THE US VERSION OF THE TRAITORS WITH ALAN CUMMING PLAYING EVERYONE!

Did you really read this far? Are you crazy? If you're American, you have every right to be utterly baffled. Seriously, though, it's an 8-minute sketch for charity, part of this year's Red Nose Day on the BBC. Are you serious? It's all taking the piss for the sake of charity. Just watch The Traitors: The Movie as a prelude to the 11-minute Special Episode of W1A, where the clueless media executives return to humiliate poor Sir Lenny Henry as they try to find his replacement for the hosting job of Comic Relief. It's not a proper Comic Relief without a lot of serious piss-taking. That's the British Way.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!