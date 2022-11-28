The Try Guys Set Live "Without A Recipe" Fan Interactive Season Finale

The Try Guys, including Zach Kornfeld, Keith Habersberger & Eugene Lee Lang, along with good buddy Kwesi James, will be LIVE on December 17th for the season finale of their most popular series, Without a Recipe. During the unprecedented two-hour live event, fans will be able to vote on the winner in a celebration of and for their audience with the help of the global interactive video technology company, Kiswe.

There will be five episodes leading up to Without A Recipe LIVE! during which The Try Guys will be making pop tarts, hamburgers, tacos, boba, and illusion cakes, all leading up to the live-streamed season finale: churros. Season favorites Rosanna Pansino and Jonny Cakes will judge the final episode.

To ensure every fan can experience Without A Recipe LIVE! from the Try Kitchen, Kiswe will power and broadcast the Try Guys special livestream event. Using the multi-cam feature and award-winning technology, audiences can choose between a director's cut or can focus on their favorite Try Guy as they compete in the challenge. During the unprecedented live finale, fans will be able to vote on the winner!

The Try Guys comedy trio has garnered over four billion video views with its wide range of shows, none more popular than Without a Recipe, an award-winning comedy baking series. They are the founders of the independent production company 2nd Try, authors of the New York Times-bestselling book The Hidden Power of F*cking Up, and data-driven video producers who have cracked the science of making uplifting viral entertainment for the digital landscape. They made their feature film debut with the documentary Behind the Try, which premiered as number one on iTunes. The Try Guys, who recently wrapped season 1 of their Food Network series No-Recipe Road Trip, are known for a wide range of shows, with Without A Recipe arguably the most popular. Tickets to the livestream are on sale starting at $19.99.

#ICYMI Without A Recipe is back and this season we're ending with a LIVE finale. Tickets are available NOW! Check the link in our bio. pic.twitter.com/q1MZ15tJJE — The Try Guys (@tryguys) November 21, 2022 Show Full Tweet