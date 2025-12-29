The Tubes On Disc: TV Physical Media News Of The Week

Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: gilmore girls, hazbin hotel, looney tunes, lucifer

TV shows on disc were once a vast business, even keeping some shows on the air, especially during the golden years and early days of cable expansion. While not as prolific as before, there are still numerous shows being released all the time, and we care deeply about physical media around these parts. In this new weekly column, we will bring you news on a selection of these releases, let you know what is coming on physical media and when, and what is worth your money, with reviews and more. Welcome to The Tubes On Disc!

TV Show Physical Media News

IT: Welcome to Derry Season 1 will release on 4K Blu-ray on May 5. A regular release and a Steelbook will be in stores. All eight episodes are available for release, although there aren't many special features, unfortunately.

Looney Tunes Collector's Vault Vol. 2 has been announced for March 24 from Warner Archive. It will include shorts never before seen on DVD or Blu-ray in remastered form, including A-Lad-In His Lamp (1948), Ain't That Ducky (1945), Bone Sweet Bone (1948), Boston Quackie (1957), Boulevardier from the Bronx (1936), The Bird Came C.O.D. (1942), Country Boy (1935), The Daffy Duckaroo (1947), Dr. Jerkyl's Hide (1954), The EGGcited Rooster (1952), Fastest with the Mostest (1960), Fowl Weather (1943), I Taw a Putty Tat (1948), I Gopher You (1954), I Was a Teenage Thumb (1963), Little Blabbermouse (1940), Mother Was a Rooster (1962), Pests for Guests (1955), The Rattled Rooster (1948), A Sheep in the Deep (1962), Sock a Doodle Do (1952), A Street Cat Named Sylvester (1953), To Itch His Own (1958), A Waggily Tale (1958), Woolen Under Where (1963), and Zoom at the Top (1962), Awful Orphan (1949), A Bird in a Guilty Cage (1952), Bowery Bugs (1949), Claws for Alarm (1954), Crowing Pains (1947), Frigid Hare (1949), Hare Remover (1946), The Heckling Hare (1941), Hop and Go (1943), Hyde and Hare (1955), Jumpin' Jupiter (1955), The Last Hungry Cat (1961), Mexican Boarders (1962), Mouse Menace (1946), Odor of the Day (1948), Often an Orphan (1949), The Pest That Came to Dinner (1948), Ready, Set, Zoom! (1955), Scent-imental Over You (1947), Stop! Look! And Hasten! (1954), To Beep or Not to Beep (1963), Wagon Heels (1945), Whoa, Be-Gone! (1958), Wise Quackers (1949), and You Were Never Duckier (1948).

Also on the animated front, The New Fred and Barney Show: The Complete Series will be available on January 27, also from Warner Archive. The set features every episode from the 1979 series, with brand-new 1080p transfers from the original negatives. This is the show's physical media debut.

Finally, this week, two complete series will make their Blu-ray debuts: Gilmore Girls on May 5 and Lucifer on January 20.

Pick-Up/Review Of The Week

For Christmas, the family got the first season of Prime Video's musical animated series Hazbin Hotel. We love this show and have endless discussions about it, so having a physical media copy of it is great. You never know when they could pull it off the service in the future, and it happens way more often with shows than films, it feels like. Anyway, the show looks fantastic on disc and is essential for fans, thanks to the exhaustive commentaries from creator Vivienne Medrano, animation director Skye Henwood, and art director Sam Miller. I do wish a Dolby Atmos track had been included to really make the songs sing, but the DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 track does the job. Grab this while you can, fans, cause it will disappear quickly.

