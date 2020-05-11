The Twilight Zone Opens Doorway to Season 2 in June; Trailer Released

Host and executive producer Jordan Peele, executive producer Simon Kinberg, and CBS All Access recently introduced us to a killer line-up of names set to enter The Twilight Zone this summer for its second season, and now we're getting a look at them in action with the release of the series' trailer. Set to premiere its entire 10-episode season on June 25, the series tapped Morena Baccarin, Kylie Bunbury, Jenna Elfman, Sky Ferreira, Tavi Gevinson, Topher Grace, Tony Hale, Gillian Jacobs, David Krumholtz, Thomas Lennon, Sophia Macy, Natalie Martinez, Joel McHale, Chris Meloni, Gretchen Mol, Paula Newsome, Jurnee Smollett, Billy Porter, Jimmi Simpson, Daniel Sunjata, Damon Wayans Jr., and many more to star.

Here's the official trailer for the upcoming season, followed by an updated look at the second season schedule, with preview images to further tease what to expect when we return to that dimension of sight and sound otherwise known as, The Twilight Zone:

Executive producers Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg's modern re-imagining of the classic brings the original series' legacy of socially conscious storytelling to new audiences, exploring the human condition and holding a lens up to the culture of our times. The series' second season will use introspection and the exploration of self to usher viewers into a familiar dimension.

"8"

Starring: Joel McHale (Community, Stargirl) and Brandon Jay McLaren (UnREAL, Graceland)

Written by: Glen Morgan

Directed by: Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead

"A Small Town"

Starring: Damon Wayans Jr. (Happy Endings), David Krumholtz (The Deuce), Natalie Martinez (The I-Land), and Paula Newsome (Barry)

Written by: Steven Barnes and Tananarive Due

Directed by: Alonso Alvarez-Barreda

"Try, Try"

Starring: Topher Grace (Blackkklansman) and Kylie Bunbury (When They See Us)

Written by: Alex Rubens

Directed by: Jennifer McGowan

"You Might Also Like"

Starring: Gretchen Mol (Boardwalk Empire) and Greta Lee (Russian Doll)

Written and directed by: Osgood Perkins

"Ovation"

Starring: Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Lovecraft Country), Tawny Newsome (Space Force), Sky Ferreira (Baby Driver), Paul F. Tompkins (BoJack Horseman), and Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!, Supergirl)

Written by: Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini

Directed by: Ana Lily Amirpour

"Downtime"

Starring: Morena Baccarin (Deadpool, Homeland), Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead) and Tony Hale (Veep)

Written by: Jordan Peele

Directed by: JD Dillard

"The Who of You"

Starring: Ethan Embry (Blindspotting), Daniel Sunjata (Graceland), and Billy Porter (Pose)

Written by: Win Rosenfeld

Directed by: Peter Atencio

"A Human Face"

Starring: Jenna Elfman (Fear the Walking Dead), Chris Meloni (The Handmaid's Tale), and Tavi Gevinson (Person to Person)

Written by: Alex Rubens

Directed by: Christina Choe

"Among The Untrodden"

Starring: Abbie Hern and Sophia Macy

Written by: Heather Anne Campbell

Directed by: Tayarisha Poe

"Meet in the Middle"

Starring: Jimmi Simpson (Westworld, It's Always Sunny in Philadephia) and Gillian Jacobs (Community)

Written by: Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini

Directed by: Mathias Herndl