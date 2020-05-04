The Twilight Zone Season 2 Adds 14 Names to Anthology Series' Cast

When host and executive producer Jordan Peele, executive producer Simon Kinberg, and CBS All Access return to The Twilight Zone this summer for its second season, they're bringing a whole slew of familiar faces with them. On Monday morning, the streaming service announced Kylie Bunbury, Sky Ferreira, Topher Grace, David Krumholtz, Greta Lee, Thomas Lennon, Natalie Martinez, Brandon Jay McLaren, Gretchen Mol, Paula Newsome, Tawny Newsome, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Paul F. Tompkins, and Damon Wayans Jr. as the newest names joining the 10-episode anthology series' second season.

Here's an updated look at the second season schedule (not in official release order):

"8"

Starring: Joel McHale (Community, Stargirl) and Brandon Jay McLaren (UnREAL, Graceland)

Written by: Glen Morgan

Directed by: Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead

"A Small Town"

Starring: Damon Wayans Jr. (Happy Endings), David Krumholtz (The Deuce), Natalie Martinez (The I-Land), and Paula Newsome (Barry)

Written by: Steven Barnes and Tananarive Due

Directed by: Alonso Alvarez-Barreda

"Try, Try"

Starring: Topher Grace (Blackkklansman) and Kylie Bunbury (When They See Us)

Written by: Alex Rubens

Directed by: Jennifer McGowan

"You Might Also Like"

Starring: Gretchen Mol (Boardwalk Empire) and Greta Lee (Russian Doll)

Written and directed by: Osgood Perkins

"Ovation"

Starring: Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Lovecraft Country), Tawny Newsome (Space Force), Sky Ferreira (Baby Driver), Paul F. Tompkins (BoJack Horseman), and Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!, Supergirl)

Written by: Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini

Directed by: Ana Lily Amirpour

"Downtime"

Starring: Morena Baccarin (Deadpool, Homeland), Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead) and Tony Hale (Veep)

Written by: Jordan Peele

Directed by: JD Dillard

"The Who of You"

Starring: Ethan Embry (Blindspotting), Daniel Sunjata (Graceland), and Billy Porter (Pose)

Written by: Win Rosenfeld

Directed by: Peter Atencio

"A Human Face"

Starring: Jenna Elfman (Fear the Walking Dead), Chris Meloni (The Handmaid's Tale), and Tavi Gevinson (Person to Person)

Written by: Alex Rubens

Directed by: Christina Choe

"Among The Untrodden"

Starring: Abbie Hern and Sophia Macy

Written by: Heather Anne Campbell

Directed by: Tayarisha Poe

"Meet in the Middle"

Starring: Jimmi Simpson (Westworld, It's Always Sunny in Philadephia) and Gillian Jacobs (Community)

Written by: Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini

Directed by: Mathias Herndl