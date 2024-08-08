Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, cobra kai, snl, steve martin, taylor swift, the animation guild, The Umbrella Academy, wednesday
The Umbrella Academy, Taylor Swift, TAG & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL: Steve Martin/Gov. Tim Walz, Wednesday, Taylor Swift, The Umbrella Academy, A Different World, and more!
Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Apple TV+'s Disclaimer, The Animation Guild (TAG), SNL 50: Steve Martin/Gov. Tim Walz, Netflix's Wednesday, Taylor Swift, Paramount+'s Colin From Accounts, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, SNL 50: Ego Nwodim, Netflix/A Different World, FX's American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez, Netflix's Cobra Kai, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Animation Guild (TAG), Steve Martin/Gov. Tim Walz, Wednesday, Taylor Swift, Colin From Accounts, The Umbrella Academy, SNL/Ego Nwodim, Netflix/A Different World, American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez, Cobra Kai & More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, August 8, 2024:
Disclaimer Teaser Trailer Released By Apple TV+ As Debut Draws Near
The Animation Guild (TAG) Gets Big Union Support; Saturday Rally Set
SNL Season 50 Debuts Sept. 28th; Steve Martin Passes on Gov. Tim Walz
Wednesday: Jenna Ortega on Having "Average White Man" Confidence
Taylor Swift Concerts Cancelled After Police Thwarted Terrorist Plot
Colin From Accounts Season 2 Set for September; Images & More Released
The Umbrella Academy Key Art Poster Hits Our Final Season Feels Hard
Saturday Night Live: Ego Nwodim on Dionne Warwick, "Daddy Lorne" Slip
Taylor Swift: Austrian Law Enforcement Arrest 2 in Concert Terror Plot
A Different World Sequel Series Reportedly In Development at Netflix
American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez Official Teaser Released
Saturday Night Live: Steve Martin Responds to Gov. Tim Walz Chatter
The Umbrella Academy: Netflix Posts Final Season's First 6 Minutes
Taylor Swift Endorses VP Kamala Harris? Not So Fast (UPDATE)
Cobra Kai Season 6: AEW Star Britt Baker Reportedly Set to Appear
The Sandman, Wednesday, The Boys, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Anthony Ammirati's Pole in The Daily LITG, 7th of August, 2024
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.