Anthony Ammirati's Pole in The Daily LITG, 7th of August, 2024

Olympic athlete Anthony Ammirati's pole tops the traffic. at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, where our mind is at.

Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories on the pop culture website Bleeding Cool yesterday – as well as this day over the past five years. Founded fifteen years ago, and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. We especially welcome any new readers, courtesy of our coverage of Grotesquerie's Niecy Nash-Betts in recent days, as today Anthony Ammirati's Pole tops the traffic. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Anthony Ammirati's pole tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Ms Marvel On US Network TV

LITG two years ago, Christians Against Ms Marvel Changes To Christians Against She-Hulk

LITG three years ago, A Soft Jensen Ackles

LITG four years ago, Doctor Strange, The Robin King

Doctor Strange finished its short run, hampered by the pandemic and subsequent issues canned… for now.

LITG five years ago

It looks like Alan Scott started a trend regarding forties superheroes…

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With twelve years for us as well.

Sarah Horrocks, comics journalist and creator of The Leopard, Goro and The Bacchae.

comics journalist and creator of The Leopard, Goro and The Bacchae. Markisan Naso , writer of Voracious.

, writer of Voracious. Comics journalist, Vaneta Rogers.

Ed Hannigan , co-creator of Cloak And Dagger.

, co-creator of Cloak And Dagger. Susan Dorne , comic book letterer.

, comic book letterer. Terry Pallot, inker on Star Trek, Spider-Man, Nova.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

