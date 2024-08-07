Posted in: NBC, Olympics, Peacock, Sports, TV | Tagged: ,

Anthony Ammirati's Pole in The Daily LITG, 7th of August, 2024

Olympic athlete Anthony Ammirati's pole tops the traffic. at Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, where our mind is at.

Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories on the pop culture website Bleeding Cool yesterday – as well as this day over the past five years. Founded fifteen years ago, and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. We especially welcome any new readers, courtesy of our coverage of Grotesquerie's Niecy Nash-Betts in recent days, as today Anthony Ammirati's Pole tops the traffic. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead.

olympics
Image: Series Brasil Screencap

Anthony Ammirati's pole tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. Olympics Pole Vault Result Shows Size REALLY Does Matter Sometimes
  2. Which Secret Transformer Is On The Cover to G.I. Joe #1?
  3. Don't Forget John Byrne When It Comes To Amanda Waller, James Gunn
  4. Pokemon GO Announces Full August 2024 Event Slate
  5. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Day Shares Huge Season 17 Update
  6. Tom Brevoort On What Went Wrong With X-Men And Krakoa
  7. Superman Legacy Boxset Comes Out Two Weeks Before The New Film
  8. D23 Star Wars: The Clone Wars Legacy Lightsaber Set Revealed
  9. Jim Lee's Covers For Absolute Batman, Superman And Wonder Woman
  10. SNL Needs Maya Rudolph's VP Kamala Harris & Steve Martin's Gov. Walz

LITG one year ago, Ms Marvel On US Network TV

ms. marvel
(L-R): Iman Vellani as Ms Marvel/Kamala Khan and Matthew Lintz as Bruno in Marvel Studios' MS. MARVEL, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Daniel McFadden. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.
  1. Why Ms Marvel Airing Tonight on ABC Means More Than You May Realize 
  2. Superman And Lois "Not Profitable for Us" Before Season 4 Deal: The CW
  3. McFarlane Debuts New Retro Superman Figure from Batman '66 Comic
  4. Wolverine Vs Sabretooth, And What Comes After X-Force #50? #XSpoilers
  5. Funko Revisits Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 1 with New Pops
  6. James Gunn on The Flash/Grant Gustin Gossip; Creature Commandos News
  7. Is Iron Man Getting A Suit Made Out Of Mysterium? #XSpoilers
  8. DC 2024 Omnibus For Seven Soldiers, JLI, Lobo &#038; Hard Travelin' Heroes
  9. Fifty Years Later, Walter Simonson Gives Dan Jurgens His Comic Back
  10. George Bernard Shaw Sent Lawyers After DC Comics About Superman
  11. Matt Baker's Rare Giant Comics Editions #15, up for Auction
  12. When Superman Editor Hannah Baker Called Joe Shuster's Art Careless
  13. Knight Terrors #3 Extends Real Estate Of The DC Universe (Spoilers)
  14. Experimenting with Love in Teen-Age Romances #12, up for Auction
  15. Friends Don't Let Friends Do Slipcases On Kickstarters Says Liam Sharp
  16. Superman & Lois Out Of The Red in the Daily LITG, 6th of August 2023

LITG two years ago, Christians Against Ms Marvel Changes To Christians Against She-Hulk

Christians Against Ms Marvel Changes To Christians Against She-Hulk

  1. Christians Against Ms Marvel Changes To Christians Against She-Hulk
  2. Night Court Star Melissa Rauch Feeds Our Social Media Update Cravings
  3. The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Answers Alan Moore/Constantine Question
  4. Layoffs & Resignations Reported At Valiant, Future Uncertain
  5. Dinesh Shamdasani Looking To Buy Back Valiant?
  6. Mark Millar Slashes Price of Night Club, Hopes Industry Will Follow
  7. Frank Miller's First Ashcan Coming To Comic Stores In Two Weeks
  8. Will You Buy Multiple Power Rangers #100 for the Cards Like X-Force #1
  9. Sandman: Gaiman on Johanna Constantine, American Gods Difference
  10. The Flash: Grant Gustin Posts Heartfelt Video on Arrowverse Series End
  11. First Look Inside Stuff of Nightmares #1 by RL Stine and AL Kaplan
  12. JobWatch: New Hirings At Image Comics And Titan Comics
  13. Ghosts Don't Eat Potato Chips & Dragons Don't Cook Pizza Get Comics
  14. Dave Hearn Talks Starship Improvise, The Avengers Of Improv Shows
  15. Titans' Joseph Morgan on Batgirl News in Daily LITG 5th August 2022

LITG three years ago, A Soft Jensen Ackles

A Soft Jensen Ackles in The Daily LITG, 6th of August 2021
LITG: The Boys PR
  1. The Boys: Misha Collins Says Jensen Ackles Has Gotten Soft (& Gummy?)
  2. The New Superman's New Costume From DC Comics
  3. Aquaman 2 Producer Says They Won't Be Cutting Amber Heard
  4. The Soft-Soaping Of Jim Lee, Daniel Cherry III And DC Comics
  5. Will EX Raids Ever Return To Pokémon GO? Niantic Has An Answer
  6. Marvel Finally Admits Jack Kirby Co-Wrote Fantastic Four #1
  7. Superman & Lois Season 1 Finale Poster Not a Good Sign for Smallville
  8. Power Rangers Writer Challenged Over Alleged BarCon Racial Slur
  9. Dan Lee Is The Stan Lee Lookalike Appearing At A Comic Con Near You
  10. The Loyal Subjects B&W Battle Damaged TMNT 4-Pack Arrives
  11. Humble Manga Bundle to Benefit Book and Comic Sellers in Need
  12. Mark Stafford's Salmonella Smorgasbord Comes To Soaring Penguin
  13. New Comic Shop Opens In Watford, London This Weekend, Piranha Comics
  14. Whose Trademarks Are DC Comics Opposing Now?
  15. Explore Daddy Issues of Son of Mar-Vell in Marvel Tales: Genis-Vell
  16. Marvel Teams with NY Giants to Prove Superheroes Can Be Losers Too
  17. Preview: The New Look Scott Free in Mister Miracle: The Great Escape
  18. Star Wars Gets Blueprint Ship Variant Covers By Paolo Villanelli
  19. How Did Kaley Cuoco Get Two Copies Of Harley Quinn: Eat, Bang & Kill?
  20. Wendy Mass Creates Graphic Novel, Lo And Behold With Gabi Mendez
  21. Ab(solutely) Normal Mixes Comics With Prose And Poetry
  22. Jarod Roselló Sells Hugo And Dino Graphic Novels To Random House
  23. Smallville Worries in the Daily LITG, 5th August of 2021

LITG four years ago, Doctor Strange, The Robin King

Doctor Strange finished its short run, hampered by the pandemic and subsequent issues canned… for now.

  1. Marvel Cancels Doctor Strange With Today's #6
  2. LEAK: Who Is The Robin King in Death Metal Anyway? (Spoilers)
  3. Power Book II: Ghost Trailer: Tariq St. Patrick Loves His Mother
  4. Has The Big Death In Empyre #4 Already Been Undercut? (Spoilers)
  5. Khan Taking Over WWE, Assumes Role as Company's New President
  6. The Mandalorian Season 2: WWE's Sasha Banks "Calls Out" Gina Carano
  7. Gen 13, New Gods and Sci-Fi – More Big Comics From DC in 2021
  8. Marvel Comics' Empyre #4 Will Make News Headlines Worldwide SPOILERS
  9. PUBG Mobile Gets An Ancient Secret & A New Arena In Latest Update
  10. Something New For Harley Quinn Cosplayers in Batman #96 (Spoilers)
  11. That Very Big Moment From Empyre #4 (Spoilers)
  12. Marvel Officially Spills The Beans About Empyre #4 Finale (UPDATE)
  13. Marvel Comics Cancels Black Cat- But She Returns in The King In Black
  14. Newspapers Pull Bianca Xunise's Six Chix Cartoon After Bizarre Complaints
  15. How DC Comics Will Bring Lucifer to a Conclusion, Revealed

LITG five years ago

It looks like Alan Scott started a trend regarding forties superheroes…

  1. Has Grant Morrison Rebooted One Of DC Comics' Oldest Superheroes as a Gay Man?
  2. "WILDCATS Isn't Coming Out… For Right Now, It's Cancelled" – Warren Ellis
  3. Speak of the Devil – Is This Marvel Confirming Big Mephisto Plans?
  4. What's Inside That 3,600 Page X-Men: Children of the Atom Box Set?
  5. "Big Little Lies" Season 2: What's Left for "The Monterey Five"? [Spoilers]
  6. What Really Happened to the Guardians of the Galaxy? Old Man Quill #8 [Preview]
  7. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia": The Gang Gets a "Guest Star" [VIDEO]
  8. A Brief Glimpse Inside House of X #2 [Preview]
  9. DC Comics Already Spoiled the Ending of Batman/Superman #1
  10. Details on DC Comics 100-Page Giant Relaunch – No Longer Walmart-Exclusive, But They Get Them Early
  11. Dan DiDio Sees DC With a Wildly Diverse Line of Comics for a Wildly Diverse Audience

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With twelve years for us as well.

  • Sarah Horrocks, comics journalist and creator of The Leopard, Goro and The Bacchae.
  • Markisan Naso, writer of Voracious.
  • Comics journalist, Vaneta Rogers.
  • Ed Hannigan, co-creator of Cloak And Dagger.
  • Susan Dorne, comic book letterer.
  • Terry Pallot, inker on Star Trek, Spider-Man, Nova.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


