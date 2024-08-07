Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, Charles Barkley, disney, house of the dragon, hulu, kamala harris, rick and morty, snl, steve martin, the boys, The Lord of the Rings, the rings of power, The Sandman, wednesday

The Sandman, Wednesday, The Boys, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Sandman, Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+, Charles Barkley/WBD, The Boys, SNL: Steve Martin/Gov. Walz, Wednesday & more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, VP Kamala Harris/Gov. Tim Walz, HBO's House of the Dragon, Taylor Swift/MTV 2024 VMAs, USA Network's WWE Raw, Netlix's The Sandman, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty: The Anime, Netflix's Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+, Charles Barkley/Warner Bros. Discovery, Hulu's All's Fair, Prime Video's The Boys, SNL: Steve Martin/Gov. Tim Walz, Netflix's Wednesday, Apple TV+'s For All Mankind, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, August 7, 2024:

LOTR: The Rings of Power Season 2 Dives Into Dwarf Rings, New Lands

VP Kamala Harris/Gov. Tim Walz: News Networks Cover Big Philly Event

House of the Dragon Offers Fan Fiction TV Version of the Book

Taylor Swift Scores Big with 10 MTV 2024 VMAs Nominations (FULL LIST)

WWE Raw Dominates Post-SummerSlam: AEW Can't Compete with Perfection

The Sandman: Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston Wrap Season 2 Filming

Rick and Morty: The Anime Preview: Rick's Escape Plan & Morty's Rescue

Stranger Things: The First Shadow Hits Broadway Beginning March 2025

Disney+, Hulu & ESPN+ Standalone, Bundle Plans See Price Increases

Charles Barkley Announces Unretirement, Rejoins "My TNT Sports Family"

All's Fair: Paulson, Nash-Betts, Taylor, Watts Join Kardashian Series

The Boys: Antony Starr Getting Homelander/Season 5 Costume Work Done

SNL Needs Maya Rudolph's VP Kamala Harris & Steve Martin's Gov. Walz

Wednesday S02: Jenna Ortega Talks Horror Inspiration, Buscemi & More

House of the Dragon: Condal on Reading Too Much Into Daemon's Vision

For All Mankind Season 5: Tyler Labine Joins Cast in Recurring Role

House of the Dragon, Amanda Waller, Scrubs & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Grotesquerie's Niecy Nash-Betts in The Daily LITG, 6th of August, 2024

