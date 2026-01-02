Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch

The Vampire Lestat, Rose Parade, Rock & Roll HOF: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Beauty, Star Trek/Rose Parade, The Vampire Lestat, Wonder Man, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and much more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, January 2nd, 2026:

Chappell Roan Inducts Cyndi Lauper Into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The Rookie: Here's What Else Season 8 Has in Store for Lucy & Tim

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 Preview: The Future Lies in The Past

Community N-Word Incident Result of "Misunderstanding": Chevy Chase

The Beauty: One Shot Makes You Hot in "New Year, New You" Teaser

Kennedy Center/Trump Ratings: White House Now Doing Damage Control

Star Trek 60th Anniversary Float Highlights 2026 Rose Parade (VIDEO)

The Vampire Lestat Set to Kick Off His Tour During Summer 2026

AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash Was Worst Thing to Happen in 2025

Wonder Man Trailer: It Seems Simon Williams Is an Extraordinary Threat

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction 2025: Check Out Our Viewers' Guide!

Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen Ring in 2026 with Colbert, Puppets & More

New Year's Eve Live in The Daily LITG, 1st January 2026

Stranger Things 5, MTV RIP, Cooper & Cohen: BCTV Daily Dispatch

137th Rose Parade Viewing Guide: How to Watch, Float Line-Up & More

