Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV

Stranger Things 5, MTV RIP, Cooper & Cohen: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen, Will Trent, The Rookie, Stranger Things 5, Doctor Who, MTV, Wytches, and more!

Article Summary Get the latest on Stranger Things 5, including Kali’s journey restarting with Eleven.

MTV says goodbye to its global music channels as streaming shapes the industry’s future.

Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen reunite for CNN’s New Year’s Eve with returning "co-host" tequila fun.

Fresh updates on Will Trent, The Rookie, Doctor Who, Batman: The Killing Joke, and more in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again.

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, January 1st, 2026:

New Year's Rockin' Eve: EJAE, Audrey Nuna & Rei Ami Usher in 2026

CNN's New Year's Eve: Cooper & Cohen's Co-Host Tequila Making Return

AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash Preview: The Worst Way to End 2025

Will Trent Season 4 Episode 1: "… Speaking of Sharks" Images Released

Oscars 2026 Promo: Conan O'Brien – Better Host Than Butter-Churner

The Rookie Season 8 Preview Teases "Chenford" & More Being Tested

Stranger Things 5: Berthelsen on Restarting Kali's Journey with Eleven

Batman: Moore, Bolland & Higgins' "The Killing Joke" Gets Audio Adapt

WBD Sticking with Netflix; Expected to Reject Revised Paramount Offer

Doctor Who: Jon Culshaw Set to Voice the Twelfth Doctor for Big Finish

MTV Shuts Down Global Music Channels: Streaming Killed the Video Star

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Adds Stranger Things Content

SNL Alum Terry Sweeney on His Experience with "Rotten" Chevy Chase

Stranger Things 5, Community, Wonder Woman & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Rookie Season 8 Premiere Is "Must-See for Chenford Fans": Hawley

Saturday Night Live: Rachel Dratch Reveals Debbie Downer Inspiration

Green Lantern "Scripts Were Great": Irvine on Canceled DCU Series

Doctor Who: Erin Doherty Addresses Those Sixteenth Doctor Rumors

Wytches Series Is "Like the Comic Book Come to Life": Scott Snyder

New Year's Rockin' Eve 2026 Goes Big! Check Out Our Viewing Guide

New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen Viewing Guide

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash: Your NYE Viewing Guide!

