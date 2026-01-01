Posted in: TV | Tagged: new year's eve, newlitg

New Year's Eve Live in The Daily LITG, 1st January 2026

New Year's Eve Live was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories.

New Year's Eve Live was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

New Year's Eve Live and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

LITG one year ago, xXx: Return of Xander Cage

LITG two years ago, Fortnite V-Bucks

LITG three years ago, Joss Whedon's Deal

LITG four years ago, A New Year With Umbrella Academy

LITG five years ago, Lucifer, Cyberpunk 2077 and Spider-Man

LITG six years ago, Mark Millar wanted to keep Clark a secret.

And colourists were in the cross-sights.

LITG seven years ago, Timeless was time's up.

And Miles Morales was talking to Mephisto.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Mimi Yoon , comics artist on Judge Anderson, Powerpuff Girls.

, comics artist on Judge Anderson, Powerpuff Girls. Sanford Greene, artist on Power Man & Iron Fist, Sonic The Hedgehog, Wonder Girl, The Incidentals.

artist on Power Man & Iron Fist, Sonic The Hedgehog, Wonder Girl, The Incidentals. Walter Antonio McDaniel , artist on Deadpool, Wolverine, Deathlok, Spider-Man, and Batman. Founder of Red Dragon Media in China.

, artist on Deadpool, Wolverine, Deathlok, Spider-Man, and Batman. Founder of Red Dragon Media in China. Comics journalist Giovanni Aria.

Manuel Monari, employee at Pop Store, Bologna.

employee at Pop Store, Bologna. Eric Nguyen, artist on X, Stormwatch: Team Achilles, Strange Girl, InFamous

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

