New Year's Eve Live in The Daily LITG, 1st January 2026
Article Summary
- New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen tops Bleeding Cool's most-read stories list
- See the top trending pop culture, comics, movie, and TV stories from the past day and years prior
- Catch up on X-Men, DC Comics, Marvel updates, and exclusive previews in comics and entertainment
- Find out comic industry birthdays, subscribe to LITG, and join years of comic news traditions
Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead.
New Year's Eve Live and the top ten stories from yesterday
- New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen Viewing Guide
- Green Lantern "Scripts Were Great": Irvine on Canceled DCU Series
- Jonah Hex To Return To DC Comics In 2026 For Next Level
- Avengers: Doomsday & Thor Teaser Trailer Officially Released
- DC Comics To Preview New Vertigo Books In Absolute Titles
- X-Men Age Of Revelation Finale, All According To Plan? (XSpoilers)
- ASUS Has Released Its First Xbox-Certified Wireless Controller
- The Problems With Time Travel In The X-Men Age Of Revelation Finale
- How Comic Stores Are Handling The Ultimate Endgame Blind Bag Damages
- Robert Downey Jr Is Now The Willy Wonka Of The Marvel Universe
And some other stories I wrote yesterday:
- Myths & Legends Come Crashing Down In Ultimate Endgame & Ultimates #19
- The Disavowed & Astrobots Finales In Massive's March 2026 Solicits
- How Did The Scarlet Witch Become The Sorcerer Supreme? (Spoilers)
- Absolute Wonder Woman Leads The Top Ten Hottest Comics This Week
- Ultimate Endgame Introduces The Ultimate Death's Head (Spoilers)
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for January 2026
- X-Men Post-Age Of Revelation in The Daily LITG, 31st December 2025
LITG one year ago, xXx: Return of Xander Cage
- xXx: Return of Xander Cage Star on the Status of Another Installment
- Return of Xander Cage in The Daily LITG, 31st of December 2024
- New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025: What You Need To Know
- It: Welcome to Derry No "G-Rated Pennywise": Skarsgard Offers Update
- Netflix Reveals the First Teaser Trailer for Happy Gilmore 2
- UniVerusus Releases Critical Role: Heroes Of Exandria Trailer
- Tomorrow Is The Last Day You Can Play Friday The 13th: The Game
- Marvel To Replace Kang With Myrddin In 2025 (Spoilers)
- The DC Comics Multiverse 2024 Highlights: The Extended Bat-Family
- Warfare: First Trailer And Poster For Alex Garland's New Film
- Aquaman #1 by Jeremy Adams and John Timms – A Lettered Preview
- Biggest Reason Batman Should Not Be British In Batman #156 (Spoilers)
- The Top 100 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool In 2024
- Ten Of Bleeding Cool's Biggest Scoops Of 2024
- Time Of Strife… Or Time Of Stryfe… From Marvel in 2025 (XSpoilers)
- Ike Perlmutter Takes His Case To The Florida Supreme Court
- Art Spiegelman And Joe Sacco Working Together On New Comic About Gaza
- Warren Jaycox of Galaxy Of Comics, in Van Nuys, Dies Aged 54
LITG two years ago, Fortnite V-Bucks
- New IRS Documents Show Issues With V-Bucks In Fortnite
- Paul Schrader: Killers Of The Flower Moon Is 3.5 Hours With An Idiot
- Doctor Who: Is Susan Twist Playing the Same Secret Character?
- Wolverine Is Frying Tonight in Fall Of The House Of X-Men (XSpoilers)
- What If..?: Fun Series Also Sobering Reminder of How MCU Has Flatlined
- Fall of the House of X #1 Preview: Krakoa's Last Stand
- Pokemon TCG Releases Scarlet & Violet Temporal Forces In March 2024
- Seth MacFarlane Picks Apart Bill Maher Over COVID, Vaccines (VIDEO)
- Fall Of The House Of X #1 Starts To Leak (XSpoilers)
- New Year's Rockin' Eve: Your Viewing Guide to ABC's Big Ball-Drop
- Debut of Barry Allen as Flash to Become 1st $1,000,000 Silver Age DC?
- Ike Perlmutter To Sell Palm Beach Home For Twice What He Paid In April
- Gender Queer Graphic Novel Remains A Polarising, Political Grift
- Predator Vs. Wolverine #4 & Duke #1 Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In January 2024
- Fall Of The House Of X on the Daily LITG, New Year's Eve, 2023
LITG three years ago, Joss Whedon's Deal
- Buffy: Joss Whedon Needs to Take a Deal, Take a Check & Take a Hike
- Fantastic Four #3 Preview: Johnny Storm's New Look
- Batman #131 Turned Up In Comic Stores A Week Early (Spoilers)
- Cult Of The Lamb Teases Major Update On The Way
- Our Favorite Spidey's in Hasbro's Spider-Man: Retro Collection Series
- Pokemon TCG 2022 End-Of-Year List: Best Card of 2022
- Jonathan Hickman To Accept New Comics Writer Pitches For 3W3M
- Painkiller Jane Returns In 2023 With Amanda Conner & Jimmy Palmiotti
- Man Allegedly Murdered Wife For Not Supporting Opening a Comic Store
- Spawn World Record Over 70 Image/DC Crossover Covers In One Month
- Sing With Me, a 2025 Queer Mexican Romcom Graphic Novel by Tai Manzano
- Penguin Kids Design Assistant Sells Her Graphic Memoir To First Second
- Alfredo Macall & Nestor Vargas Bring Strangers to Hexagon in 2023
- Getting The Attention Of James Gunn- Daily LITG, New Year's Eve 2022
LITG four years ago, A New Year With Umbrella Academy
- The Umbrella Academy Issues Season 3 "Incoming" Warning
- The Book of Boba Fett Viewers Have "Timely" E01 Complaint (SPOILERS)
- Marvel Comics To Publish Entire Alan Moore Miracleman In Omnibus
- Always Sunny Flashback: Day & Olson Talk Love Scene; Bloopers Update
- Impractical Jokers Star Joe Gatto Leaving Series Over Personal Issues
- New Year's 2022 Event Begins In Pokémon GO Tonight
- Joe Quesada Teases New Marvel Superhero Project For 2022
- Jonathan Hickman Crossover – Thank FOC It's New Year's Eve
- Pete Davidson Keeps His NYE Promise & Miley Cyrus Shares Proof
- George Pérez Prepares His Final Signing Events
- Alan Moore To Give BBC Maestro Masterclass In 2022
- Strangers Returns To Jean-Marc Lofficier's Hexagon Comics In January
- Which Is The First Comic Book Appearance Of Boba Fett Anyway?
- Superman, The Politics Of WarWorld & The Chains That Bind (Spoilers)
- Jonathan Hickman Crossover – Thank FOC It's New Year's Eve
- The 100 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool Of 2021
- TheBlerdGurl Founder Writes Marvel's Training Manual For Dora Milaje
- Ducks: Two Years In The Oil Sands by Kate Beaton Gets A Cover Reveal
- The Year Ends With Boba Fett in The Daily LITG New Year's Eve 2021
LITG five years ago, Lucifer, Cyberpunk 2077 and Spider-Man
- Lucifer Season 5b: Dad Has Something to Ask His Son; NYE Preview?
- Apparently, Cyberpunk 2077 Is Playable On Atari VCS
- The New Resident Evil Movie Has Wrapped Production
- Revealed: Spider-Man's Brand New Costume For 2021
- Patty Jenkins Left Thor: The Dark World to Avoid Director Jail
- Marvel Brings Cthulhu and Santa Claus Into King In Black Continuity
- Ho-Oh Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: December 2020
- Nintendo Accidentally Lists A Banjo-Kazooie Wii U Game
- Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR Written By Donny Cates On Earth-2
- Speculator Corner: Today's Amazing Spider-Man #55 $25 On eBay
- Comic Creators React To… Wonder Woman 1984
- Happy New Year! A Drunken Post From A Future State Of 2021
- Crossover #3 Spawn Todd McFarlane Cover Has Hidden Secret Variants
- The Top 101 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool In 2020
- Future State Next Batman, Harley Quinn On Sale Now If You Know Where
- I Breathed A Body – And Topped Advance Reorders – 31st December 2020
- Death Metal #7 & Future State On Sale In Certain Comic Shops Already
- Batman/Superman Brings Movie Magic To The Omniverse (Preview)
- Speculator Corner – King In Black: Return Of The Valkyries
- James Tynion IV Considered Working As Admin For Scott Snyder Instead
- Second Sight Launch Laxia, The Edge and Lady Freedom in March 2021
- Bryan Hill, Priscilla Petraites Launch Chariot From AWA in March 2021
LITG six years ago, Mark Millar wanted to keep Clark a secret.
And colourists were in the cross-sights.
- Mark Millar On Why Revealing Superman's Secret Identity is a Bad Idea – And Why He Revealed Spider-Man's.
- Erik Larsen Says Colorist Who Poorly Recolored Marvel Comics Presents #48 Cover Should Be Killed
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- The Complete Bleeding Cool Top 100 Power List of Comics 2019, in Full
- Rumor: Could LEGO Have Leaked Characters For "Marvel's Avengers"?
- Readers Criticise Marvel Comics For Shoe-Horning Racial Politics Into Silver Surfer
- Jim Shooter Would Like To Be Told When A Male Character Is Having A Baby – The Jim Shooter Files
- Diamond Confirms DC Comics' 5G
- The Mandalorian Gets a New Wave of Funko Pop Vinyls
- Ninja Deleted Promotional Tweet For Sneakers After Controversy
LITG seven years ago, Timeless was time's up.
And Miles Morales was talking to Mephisto.
- Timeless Season 3: Rescue Mission Strong! Here's What You Can Do!
- Miles Morales to Revisit Infamous Spider-Man Story in Champions #1 (SPOILERS)
- Marvel's Conan The Barbarian Will Tell the Story Of His Death
- Hindus Call For Apology From Marvel Over Uncanny X-Men #5
- Reaper Miniatures Announces new Bones: Black Series
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Mimi Yoon, comics artist on Judge Anderson, Powerpuff Girls.
- Sanford Greene, artist on Power Man & Iron Fist, Sonic The Hedgehog, Wonder Girl, The Incidentals.
- Walter Antonio McDaniel, artist on Deadpool, Wolverine, Deathlok, Spider-Man, and Batman. Founder of Red Dragon Media in China.
- Comics journalist Giovanni Aria.
- Manuel Monari, employee at Pop Store, Bologna.
- Eric Nguyen, artist on X, Stormwatch: Team Achilles, Strange Girl, InFamous
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
