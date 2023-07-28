Posted in: Adult Swim, DVD/Blu-ray, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Adult Swim, Doc Hammer, Jackson Publick, venture bros

The Venture Bros. Creators Would Return for More; S08/Film Changes

The Venture Bros. co-creators Jackson Publick & Doc Hammer on more Season 8/film differences and still being open for more.

With The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart having now been unleashed upon the world, Jackson Publick & Doc Hammer's animated universe has come to an end – right? For fans, the journey to get to the release of the series-ending filming was a long, strange one. Originally set to return for an eighth season, Publick confirmed back in September 202o that the popular animated series had been canceled. And yet, it never really felt like it was quite the end for everyone involved. Then, in May 2021, Adult Swim announced that "The Venture Bros." would return – not for Season 8 but for a "long-form special" (as Publick described it). Previously, the duo addressed changes that they made from what was expected to be a season to be able to fit the film. Now, Publick offers some additional perspectives on how what we see in the film differs from what a season would've brought, while Hammer shares some insight into if this is really the end.

"A lot of what Hank was going through was part of my plan [for season 8]. We weren't gonna see Hank until, like, the third episode of the season, he was gonna be missing. We would've had him on the road for a season, and he would have really done the 'High Fidelity' thing of looking up what he imagined to be his old girlfriends; he was gonna bother the mail lady again, and he was gonna bother Mary Lou Retton because he had a poster of her and got his first erection watching 'Mary Lou's Flip Flop Shop,'" Publick shared during an interview with Polygon. "Everybody's starting points in the film matched with what we were going to do with the season, and then everything went in a whole new direction." As for this truly being the end, it doesn't sound like that's the case – at least from Hammer & Publick's perspective. But if it is? That's okay, too. "It is so sad, we love the show. We left for reasons that were out of our control. Would we do it again? Sure. If we never do it again, everything is fine," Hammer shared. "We love the show more than our fans do, which seems ridiculous, but we do."

In The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart, a nationwide manhunt for Hank Venture leads to untold dangers and unexpected revelations, while The Monarch is literally out for Dr Venture's blood. An imposing evil from the past reemerges to wreak havoc on the Ventures, The Guild, and even the Monarch marriage—it will take friends and foes alike to restore the Ventures' world to order… or end it once and for all.

The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart brings back the voice talents of James Urbaniak (The Fabelmans) as Dr. Venture, Patrick Warburton (Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events) as Brock Samson, Michael Sinterniklaas (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Dean Venture, Chris McCulloch (Superjail!) as Hank Venture, and Doc Hammer (The Venture Bros.) as Dr. Mrs. The Monarch.

In the clip below, Dean (Michael Sinterniklaas) looks to Dr. Orpheus (Steven Rattazzi), aka "Magic Guy," for help in finding Hank. But it's not long before Dr. Orpehus realizes that Dean is hiding something (and make sure to stay for the great "E.T." name-drop):

The film also stars Nina Arianda (Being the Ricardos) as Mantilla, Clancy Brown (John Wick 4) as Daisy and Red Death, John Hodgeman (Up Here) as Snoopy, Hal Lublin (Welcome to Night Vale) as Clayton, Jane Lynch (Glee) as Bobbi St. Simone, Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick) as Jefferson Twilight, Jay Pharoah (Spinning Gold) as Nuno Blood, Steven Rattazzi (New Amsterdam) as Dr. Orpheus, JK Simmons (Whiplash) as Ben, and Dana Snyder (Aqua Teen Hunger Force) as The Alchemist. Hammer & Publick wrote & executive produced the film, with Publik directing. Now, here are some more clips for you to enjoy:

