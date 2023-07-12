Posted in: Adult Swim, DVD/Blu-ray, Movies, Preview, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, Brock Samson, preview, trailer, venture bros

The Venture Bros. Finale Preview: Dean Looks to "Magic Guy" for Help

Hitting Digital & Blu-Ray+ this month, Dean visits "Magic Guy" in this clip from The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart.

In less than two weeks… it's the beginning of the end! Okay… technically? It's the beginning, middle & end of the end. Because that's when Jackson Publick's & Doc Hammer's series-ending long-form special/film The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart hits Blu-Ray+Digitial. In the final chapter, Hank goes off the grid – a move that will find Team Venture cutting through conspiracies, mysteries, and plenty of Friendly & not-so-friendly familiar faces to find him – before the world as they know it is changed forever. In the clip that you're about to see, Dean (Michael Sinterniklaas) looks to Dr. Orpheus (Steven Rattazzi), aka "Magic Guy," for help in finding Hank. But it's not long before Dr. Orpehus realizes that Dean is hiding something (and make sure to stay for the great "E.T." name-drop).

Here's a look at the latest clip from the finale film – and if that's not enough for you? Well, then make sure to stick around after you check out the scene below & scroll down for some additional looks at what's to come…

With The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart set to hit July 21 on Digital and July 25 on DVD/Blu-Ray, here's a look at the official trailer – followed by a look back at some additional previews as well as other intel we have on the finale:

In The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart, a nationwide manhunt for Hank Venture leads to untold dangers and unexpected revelations, while The Monarch is literally out for Dr Venture's blood. An imposing evil from the past reemerges to wreak havoc on the Ventures, The Guild, and even the Monarch marriage—it will take friends and foes alike to restore the Ventures' world to order… or end it once and for all.

The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart brings back the voice talents of James Urbaniak (The Fabelmans) as Dr. Venture, Patrick Warburton (Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events) as Brock Samson, Michael Sinterniklaas (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Dean Venture, Chris McCulloch (Superjail!) as Hank Venture, and Doc Hammer (The Venture Bros.) as Dr. Mrs. The Monarch.

The film also stars Nina Arianda (Being the Ricardos) as Mantilla, Clancy Brown (John Wick 4) as Daisy and Red Death, John Hodgeman (Up Here) as Snoopy, Hal Lublin (Welcome to Night Vale) as Clayton, Jane Lynch (Glee) as Bobbi St. Simone, Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick) as Jefferson Twilight, Jay Pharoah (Spinning Gold) as Nuno Blood, Steven Rattazzi (New Amsterdam) as Dr. Orpheus, JK Simmons (Whiplash) as Ben, and Dana Snyder (Aqua Teen Hunger Force) as The Alchemist. Hammer & Publick wrote and executive produced the film, with Publik directing.

