The Venture Bros. Finale Preview: The Guild Has a Brick Frog Problem

In Jackson Publick & Doc Hammer's The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart, The Guild has a Brick Frog problem. Seriously.

Even with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes keeping the show's creators from being able to be there in person, Jackson Publick & Doc Hammer's The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart is still set to have its big screening at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) this weekend. With the series finale film set to hit digital on Friday, we have another sneak preview of what we can expect from the animated series's film finale.

In the following scene, Dr. Mrs. The Monarch realizes that The Guild of Calamitous Intent has a serious Brick Frog problem on their hands after the unlicensed destruction of the Rana-Dale Laboratory that… what's that? Oh, yeah… Brick Frog. Except it looks like someone got a serious upgrade…

The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart Preview

With The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart set to hit July 21 on Digital and July 25 on DVD/Blu-Ray, here's a look at Bleeding Cool's exclusive clip – followed by a look back at the official trailer, previously-released previews, and other intel we have on the animated series finale:

In The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart, a nationwide manhunt for Hank Venture leads to untold dangers and unexpected revelations, while The Monarch is literally out for Dr Venture's blood. An imposing evil from the past reemerges to wreak havoc on the Ventures, The Guild, and even the Monarch marriage—it will take friends and foes alike to restore the Ventures' world to order… or end it once and for all.

The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart brings back the voice talents of James Urbaniak (The Fabelmans) as Dr. Venture, Patrick Warburton (Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events) as Brock Samson, Michael Sinterniklaas (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Dean Venture, Chris McCulloch (Superjail!) as Hank Venture, and Doc Hammer (The Venture Bros.) as Dr. Mrs. The Monarch.

In the clip below, Dean (Michael Sinterniklaas) looks to Dr. Orpheus (Steven Rattazzi), aka "Magic Guy," for help in finding Hank. But it's not long before Dr. Orpehus realizes that Dean is hiding something (and make sure to stay for the great "E.T." name-drop):

The film also stars Nina Arianda (Being the Ricardos) as Mantilla, Clancy Brown (John Wick 4) as Daisy and Red Death, John Hodgeman (Up Here) as Snoopy, Hal Lublin (Welcome to Night Vale) as Clayton, Jane Lynch (Glee) as Bobbi St. Simone, Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick) as Jefferson Twilight, Jay Pharoah (Spinning Gold) as Nuno Blood, Steven Rattazzi (New Amsterdam) as Dr. Orpheus, JK Simmons (Whiplash) as Ben, and Dana Snyder (Aqua Teen Hunger Force) as The Alchemist. Hammer & Publick wrote and executive produced the film, with Publik directing.

