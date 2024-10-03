Posted in: Amazon Studios, Audio Dramas, Books, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: ballard, Bosch, Michael Connelly, the waiting

The Waiting: Welliver, Lintz, Lakin Read New Bosch/Ballard Audiobook

Preview Christine Lakin, Titus Welliver & Madison Lintz reading the audiobook of author Michael Connelly's Bosch/Ballard novel The Waiting.

Once again, it's time to flip the script and shift from the live-action to the literary side of bestselling author Michael Connelly's "Bosch" universe. On October 15th, Connelly's Det. Renée Ballard's, Harry Bosch's, and Maddie Bosch's paths will cross in the bestselling author's new novel The Waiting (print, eBook & audiobook) – with Connelly offering readers a look at the first three chapters to make the wait for later this month a wee bit easier, along with a video introduction to the new novel (which you can check out above). Now, Connelly is passing along an audiobook excerpt of "Chapter 1" read by Christine Lakin and… wait for it… Titus Welliver and Madison Lintz.

Here's a listen of what's ahead when Connelly's The Waiting arrives on October 15th:

In the following featurette, Connelly and Mitzi Roberts – the real-life inspiration behind Det. Renée Ballard – discuss what "the waiting" (the time when the family of a victim of a crime waits for an answer) means to a cold case detective:

Before a look back at the official overview of The Waiting, here's what you need to know about joining Connelly's book club. First, it's free – all you need to do to sign up is offer up an email address. On Tuesday, November 12th (8 pm ET/5 pm PT), there will be a live online Crowdcast to discuss the new novel – with members available to check out a recording of the vent if they can't take part in it live. Connelly and his longtime editor, Asya Muchnick, will offer a deep-dive discussion about the writing and editing of the book, the character development, and plot twists. In addition, the duo will field questions from members and maybe even tease what's still to come. If you sign up, then you can look forward to exclusive videos offering insights into Connelly's writing process, links, and bonus information via email before the event to enhance your reading experience.

Renée Ballard and the LAPD's Open-Unsolved Unit get a hot shot DNA connection between a recently arrested man and a serial rapist and murderer who went quiet twenty years ago. The arrested man is only twenty-three, so the genetic link must be familial. It is his father who was the Pillowcase Rapist, responsible for a five-year reign of terror in the city of angels. But when Ballard and her team move in on their suspect, they encounter a baffling web of secrets and legal hurdles.

Meanwhile, Ballard's badge, gun, and ID are stolen—a theft she can't report without giving her enemies in the department the ammunition they need to end her career as a detective. She works the burglary alone, but her solo mission leads her into greater danger than she anticipates. She has no choice but to go outside the department for help, and that leads her to the door of Harry Bosch.

Finally, Ballard takes on a new volunteer to the cold case unit. Bosch's daughter Maddie wants to supplement her work as a patrol officer on the night beat by investigating cases with Ballard. But Renée soon learns that Maddie has an ulterior motive for getting access to the city's library of lost souls.

