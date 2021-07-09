The Walking Dead: Artist Christine Norrie's Season 4 Art Honors Carol

Along with a pretty sizeable preview surprise on Thursday consisting of profile images, character updates, and teasers for what to come in its 11th and final season, AMC's The Walking Dead also released the latest piece of artwork honoring the series' past as it gets ready to return on Sunday, August 22. This time around, artist Christine Norrie looks back at the fourth season with a focus on one of the most iconic and heartbreaking moments in the long-running series' history: Carol's (Melissa McBride) killing of Lizzie (Brighton Sharbino) and the haunting "Look at the flowers" line.

"Seeing Carol shelling pecans so peaceably, a brief moment feeling they had found some small sanctuary; then suddenly witnessing such an insanely horrific act and having to make a terrible choice for her small group's survival," Norrie explains, "In the context of her story, I understand her burdens, and you can only imagine what you would do in such an impossible situation– especially as a mother! Just heart-wrenching." For Norrie, the symbolism of the flowers and the deer were essential to conveying the moment's meaning as well as Carol's journey that season. "Although Carol has grown incredibly strong, she is still devastatingly vulnerable; so I chose to depict her in repose with the deer she encounters just off in the distance," she says, "I feel like there is so much danger in the woods but there's also life and it's worth striving for… and of course, the Cherokee Rose that covers her is the flower [Daryl] Dixon had brought her earlier when in mourning. They represent sorrow and loss which has always been a constant for Carol." If you're interested in having Norrie's artwork in your home, head on over to TWDUShop.com.

As we mentioned earlier, AMC also released four mini-teasers yesterday for The Walking Dead, with "Survivor", "Outnumbered", "Guarded", and "Threatened" offering a much greater scope of just how different our heroes' world is about to become:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Survivor Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GnK3L9swSdg)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Outnumbered Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jADxJMsgOCE)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Guarded Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rbi6Vu5TA9M)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Threatened Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2J5JjD7Zlh4)

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.