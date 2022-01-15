The Walking Dead: Carol/Ezekiel Commonwealth Look; Aisha Tyler Praise

Based on the previously-released "Part 2" teaser for the 11th and final season of AMC's The Walking Dead, we know that whoever's left standing from the face-off with Leah (Lynn Collins) & the Reapers as well as Mother Nature has a date with Mercer (Michael James Shaw) and the rest of the Commonwealth's "welcoming committee" as they make their way into Alexandria. Heading into this final run, we had mentioned how odd it's going to look to see our survivors in an environment that's as close to the old way of things as anything we've seen before. We got a small taste of that with the scenes involving Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Princess (Paola Lázaro), and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura). Our eyes had to do some serious adjusting to actually seeing colors beyond "gray", "dark gray", "black", and "camo green." Now, Payton is sharing a look from filming that includes a scene with Melissa McBride (Carol) as well as praising director & Fear the Walking Dead star Aisha Tyler (Archer). And even though it's in black-n-white (nice move), it still vibes "different" in a very good way.

Here's a look at Payton's Instagram post from earlier today:

Now here's a look back at the teaser honoring the long journey that Norman Reedus's Daryl has taken (though is anyone else wondering why it was on the "Missing/Have You Seen?" board?):

Here's a look back at one of the first official images released for the series' upcoming return, with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) looking like she's done running and is ready to put an end to the Reapers once and for all (sorry, Leah):

And here's a look at the first teaser for The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2 followed by a look at the most recent overview, with the long-running AMC series set to return on Sunday, February 20, at 9 pm ET/8 CT (with new episodes premiering early on AMC+ all season long):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead Official Teaser: So We Could Survive | Returns Feb. 20 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FOyMppjjd1w)

The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature's torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.