The Walking Dead CCO Gimple Says Rick Grimes Film Still Theater Bound

With less than a half-hour to go until TWD Universe Preview Special takes to our screens to fill out heads with thoughts of series returning, debuting, ending, and everything in-between. Between production delays and restarts, this October isn't exactly what The Walking Dead fans were expecting. On top of that, we have the original series ready to shuffle off AMC's programming coil after six "mini-episodes" and a super-Season 11 made up of 24 episodes. From there, we're getting a Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) spinoff series from Angela Kang and an anthology series being developed by Scott M. Gimple entitled Tales of the Walking Dead. And that's all before we even bring Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond into the conversation.

So it would make perfect sense to find out from Gimple about the status of the Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) films (or film since people seem to be playing fast-n-loose with singular and plural wording) because why not, right? Let's just throw it in with everything else. While we've already heard the four words from Lincoln we wanted to hear, Gimple was asked during his interview with Decider if the film(s) would be making its way to movie theaters as originally planned, looking to do go the theater/SVOD route or premiere it directly on a streaming service.

"I mean, the plan is for it to be in theaters," Gimple responded. "The only reason I say too far off or anything like that is just — we live in totally crazy times. Everything seems great. We're following the plan for it to be in theaters. We're making it a theatrical film. But with the way things are going, there might be an alien invasion tomorrow. I, for one, welcome our Martian overlords. Who knows? There's a lot of craziness out in the world right now. But we're following the plan, and we're doing just as Robert said: we're using the time to hone things up." Gimple also echoed what we heard from Lincoln earlier: "Andy [Andrew Lincoln] was asked about — and Andy is super involved, Robert is super involved — Andy was asked about how it's going, and I liked his answer. It was just like, 'We are working on it.' I'm like, 'Oh, if only I could be like that.'"

Taking place this Sunday, September 27, at 8 pm ET, and hosted by Chris Hardwick, TWD Universe Preview Special will offer fans a preview of The Walking Dead Season 10 finale "A Certain Doom," as well as a look at the return of Fear the Walking Dead for a sixth season and preview of the new, 2-season limited spinoff series The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Kang and Lauren Cohan (Maggie) will be on hand for TWD, while Andrew Chambliss, Lennie James, and Colby Minifie will represent Fear TWD. Matt Negrete, Alexa Mansour, and Nico Tortorella will be on hand for TWD: World Beyond.

But wait! That's not all! Just to make sure everyone's scorecards are updated on what went on during the previous seven Season 10 episodes heading into the season-ender, the fine folks at TWD were kind enough to recap all the "cheat sheet" notes you'll need to charge headlong into "A Certain Doom" with… cautious optimism?

Here's how the immediate future of "'TWD October 2020" is shaping up: World Beyond premieres the same night as the tenth season "finale" of TWD makes it to our screens (Sunday, October 4, at 9 pm ET, followed by TWD: WB at 10 pm ET). Then the following week, FTWD starts up its sixth season (Sunday, October 11, at 9 pm ET, preceding TWD: WB)- and will resume production on the season in late August. And while there won't be Season 11 this year, production is expected to resume in October (with the tenth season getting 6 additional episodes, expected to air in early 2021).

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 16 "A Certain Doom": Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War. Directed by Greg Nicotero; with a story by Jim Barnes, Eli Jorné, and Corey Reed, and teleplay by Reed.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.