The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Hits Madrid for Season 3 Premiere Event

Here's a look at AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03 red-carpet event in Madrid, Spain, with Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, and more!

With this weekend marking the third season return of AMC's Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, the stars and executive producers were joined by Eduardo Noriega, Óscar Jaenada, Alexandra Masangkay, Hugo Arbués, Candela Saitta, and a whole lot more familiar faces for a special red carpet event at Callao Cinema in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday. Along with a chance for attendees to check out the season's first two episodes (which we have previews for below), the event also included a special fan activation, where fans could take photos set within the show's universe. Here's a look at the official image gallery that was released:

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Previews

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Episode 1: "Costa da Morte" – Written by Jason Richman and David Zabel, here's a look at the two sneak peeks that we have so far for the season premiere, followed by the official image gallery for the episode, the season overview, and much more:

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Episode 2: "La Ofrenda" – Written by Jason Richman and David Zabel, here's a look at the sneak peek that was released, followed by the updated Season 3 image gallery that was released:

The upcoming third season tracks Carol and Daryl as they continue their journey toward home and the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.

Eduardo Noriega (The Devil's Backbone, Vantage Point), Óscar Jaenada (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Hernán), and Alexandra Masangkay (The Platform, Valley of Shadows) will be joining the cast as series regulars for the third season. In addition, Candela Saitta (Máxima, Último primer día), Hugo Arbués (Through My Window, Past Lies), and Stephen Merchant (The Office, The Outlaws) have joined the cast.

