The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Melissa McBride/Carol Gets Mini-Teaser

Now it's REALLY official! AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon posted a mini-teaser formally welcoming Melissa McBride's Carol to the cast.

With production currently underway in France for a 2024 return, we now have the privilege of being able to officially refer to the series as AMC's Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon) & Melissa McBride (Carol Peletier)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2: "The Book of Carol." While that return scene at the end of the season finale served as a ten-ton confirmation, it's still nice to see that Carol is getting her own mini-teaser intro to the series – just as our other main characters received heading into the first season. It's the little things that count the most sometimes…

The new season stars Reedus, McBride, Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi & Eriq Ebouaney. In addition, Showrunner David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman, and Steve Squillante join Reedus & McBride as executive producers. Now, here's a look at McBride's Carol getting her official mini-teaser introduction to a very different part of the TWD Universe:

Now, we have a chance to hear from Reedus & McBride discuss Carol's return, what went into keeping it a secret, and how McBride feels about returning to the TWD Universe – with McBride dropping an interesting tease about Carol "holding something back"? Maybe about who returned, what that means, and/or the condition of things back at home? Here's a look at the "Show Me More: 'Daryl Dixon'" featurette that aired Sunday night in its entirety (with Reedus & McBride at around the 40:00 mark) – followed by a look back at the Season 2 teaser and more:

In AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. Joining Reedus & McBride in the cast are Clémence Poésy as Isabelle, Adam Nagaitis as Quinn, Anne Charrier as Genet, Eriq Ebouaney as Fallou, Laika Blanc-Francard as Sylvie, Romain Levi as Codron, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent. With TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, and Daniel Percival executive producing, here's a look back at the Carol-focused teaser for the second season:

