Posted in: AMC, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, Preview, san diego comic con, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, Daryl Dixon, sdcc, the book of carol, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol Trailer Drops Friday

AMC is releasing the trailer for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol on Friday. Here's a look at the entire SDCC schedule...

With San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) currently underway, we now know one thing that we will definitely be getting when it comes to AMC's Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol. We'll give you three guesses after you take a look at the second key art image below. Of course, that could very well be just the first of many announcements, releases, and surprises this Friday – take a look:

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 (Friday July 26, 2024, 1:45 pm – 2:45 pm PDT / Hall H): The cast and executive producers discuss the upcoming second season of The Walking Dead: Dead City alongside the debut of an exclusive asset before the series returns next year on AMC and AMC+, moderated by Chris Hardwick. Confirmed panelists include Eli Jorné (showrunner and executive producer), Scott M. Gimple (The Walking Dead Universe chief content officer and executive producer), Lauren Cohan (executive producer, "Maggie"), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (executive producer, "Negan"), Gaius Charles ("Armstrong"), and Željko Ivanek ("The Croat").

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon—The Book of Carol (Friday July 26, 2024, 2:45 pm – 3:45 pm PDT / Hall H): The cast and executive producers discuss the upcoming second season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon—The Book of Carol alongside the debut of the official trailer before it premieres on Sunday, September 29 on AMC and AMC+, moderated by Chris Hardwick. Confirmed panelists include David Zabel (showrunner and executive producer), Scott M. Gimple (The Walking Dead Universe chief content officer and executive producer), Greg Nicotero (executive producer and director), Norman Reedus (executive producer and "Daryl Dixon"), Melissa McBride (executive producer and "Carol Peletier"), and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi ("Laurent").

"It was a little weird, but then again, it wasn't because both of our characters are very adaptive. It was kind of like riding a bike. We knew where she was, knew what she wanted, what she was trying to do. So that part was easy," McBride shared during an interview with EW about how it was surprisingly easier to get back into the swing of things than some would expect. That said, don't mistake McBride's words to mean that it's the same Carol we've come to know and love.

"She is determined. But it's a different type of fearlessness that's driven by her determination to find her friend — and also by the headspace that we find Carol in, which will be revealed." You know, that radio communication between the two did sound a bit concerning – but McBride wasn't offering more than that – but Reedus did drop this very interesting line: "There's a lot of action in season 2. There's a lot of business and a lot of very heartfelt moments. There's also a lot of hero stuff with Melissa. It's beautiful."

During the first season of AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. The new season picks up where the first season left off, following Daryl and Carol (McBride) as they both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet's (Anne Charrier) movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France's future.

The second season stars Reedus, McBride, Charrier, Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi & Eriq Ebouaney. Back in November 2023, we learned that Manish Dayal (The Resident) had been cast as Ash, an engineer from Boston who moved to the family weekend house in Maine after the onset of the apocalypse. Ash lives by a strict schedule based mostly around his daily flights in a retrofitted single-engine plane and mysterious visitations to his backyard greenhouse. Showrunner David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman, and Steve Squillante join Reedus & McBride as executive producers.

